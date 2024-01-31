Yankees & Mets Each Have 6 Players Among ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects

While MLB’s free-agent market is still moving at a slow pace, the regular season is fast approaching. All 30 clubs, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, have their eyes set on making some noise on the diamond in 2024.

But how bright could the future be for both clubs? ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel shared his top 100 prospect rankings ahead of the 2024 season on January 31. Each New York squad landed six players on this exclusive list of baseball’s elite future talent.

The following Yankee players made the cut: outfielder Jasson Dominguez (no. 21), outfielder Spencer Jones (no. 56), shortstop Roderick Arias (no. 60), pitcher Will Warren (no. 69), pitcher Chase Hampton (no. 81) and catcher Austin Wells (no. 82).

Here are the Mets players listed among baseball’s top 100 prospects: shortstop Jett Williams (no. 31), outfielder Drew Gilbert (no. 39), shortstop Luisangel Acuña (no. 58), shortstop Ronny Mauricio (no. 72), outfielder Ryan Clifford (no. 80) and pitcher Christian Scott (no. 99).

How the Yankees & Mets Stack up Against Rest of MLB

As can be seen above, neither the Yankees nor the Mets have any prospects listed inside McDaniel’s top 20. Dominguez is the highest-ranked within this subset of players. The Mets do have more in the top 50, though (Williams and Gilbert).

When looking at the sheer number of prospects included, how do both New York teams stack up? The Baltimore Orioles have the most top-100 prospects with seven. Along with the Yankees and Mets, three other teams have the second-most prospects with six. Those clubs are the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres.

The Orioles and Yankees are clearly the best among American League East teams. The Tampa Bay Rays had four prospects included, while the Boston Red Sox had three and the Toronto Blue Jays had one.

Nobody in the National League East is deeper in elite talent than the Mets. The Washington Nationals are the closest to New York with three prospects. The Philadelphia Phillies have two, while the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins each have one.

How Many Could Make an MLB Impact in 2024?

Among these 12 players, three have already made their big-league debuts. Each of them happened in 2023, too. Dominguez and Wells both landed with the Bombers in September. Mauricio also had to wait until September to get his chance in Queens. Unfortunately, two of these three are currently dealing with a significant injury.

Dominguez is working back from Tommy John surgery. He could be back at some point this summer. Mauricio is likely out for the year after tearing his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League.

A handful of these top Yankees prospects could find themselves in the big leagues in 2024. Warren is on the doorstep after finishing 2023 in Triple-A. Arias still has a journey ahead of him, as the 19-year-old has only played in Rookie Ball so far. Jones and Hampton both reached Double-A last year, so they have an outside chance of getting to the Bronx by season’s end.

Across town, Gilbert is expected to start 2024 with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. President of baseball operations David Stearns also mentioned Williams and Acuña as players who could be in the big leagues sooner rather than later. He said that during a January 10 appearance on “The Show,” a New York Post podcast. Scott finished his 2023 campaign with 12 starts in Double-A, while Clifford finished his campaign with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.