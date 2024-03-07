Aaron Boone Has His Reasons to Expect Yankees’ Bounce Back

The New York Yankees certainly had an “off” season last year. However, manager Aaron Boone is happy about what happened with many of his players during the offseason.

So, Boone is optimistic that the Yankees will be much improved in 2024 after going 82-80 last season, nearly ending the franchise’s streak of 31 consecutive winning seasons that began in 1993.

Spring training has brought nothing but pleasant surprises to Boone and the Yankees.

“I’m really excited about our team and the offseasons a lot of our guys had, especially some of the guys who struggled last year, whether it was performance-related or injury-related,” Aaron Boone told Heavy.com. “I feel they had really successful offseasons that have put them in the best position possible to be successful this season.

“I’m really pleased with where a lot of guys are. We’ve got guys who are hungry and we’re excited to go show what we can do.”

Healthier Means Happier

The Yankees made one of the biggest trades of the winter when they got right fielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Boone is excited to add Soto to the lineup knowing the 25-year-old’s best years are likely still ahead.

Yet what has Boone smiling at the Yankees’ spring training camp in Tampa is the return to full health of many of his players who were hampered by injuries last year.

That list is headed by right fielder Aaron Judge and includes first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman DJ LeMahieu and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Furthermore, left-hander Carlos Rodon was limited to 14 starts last season in the first year of a six-year, $162-million contract he signed as a free agent and had an abysmal 3-8 record and 6.85 ERA.

“The reports we had been getting on them throughout the offseason were very encouraging,” Boone said. “But to see them show up to camp in great shape and ready to go 100% was really exciting. We had a number of important players miss significant time last season, so it gives you a lot of optimism to see them all healthy.”

Boone refuses to use injuries as an excuse for the Yankees’ subpar season. Nevertheless, all the injuries and inconsistencies caused plenty of frustration last season. Boone believes his team is ready to take it out on their opponents after missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

“Last year was not anything anyone in this organization wants or demands or expects,” Boone said. “I would say we have poured into that. From ownership to the front office to the coaches and staff, all the way to the players, I do feel like we have prepared properly. We are ready to roll.”

Juan Soto Headlines New Faces

Soto should give a major lift to an offense whose .227 batting average last season was the second-lowest in the major leagues to the Oakland Athletics’ .223. The Athletics finished with the worst record in baseball at 50-112.

Last season, Soto hit .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and a National League-leading 132 walks while playing in all 162 games for the Padres.

The Yankees also traded for two other veteran outfielders. Trent Grisham came from the Padres in the Soto deal and Alex Verdugo was acquired from the Boston Red Sox.

Verdugo hit .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs in 142 games for the Yankees’ chief rival last season. However, general manager Brian Cashman and Boone believe a change of scenery could help Verdugo after he had conflicts with Red Sox manager Alex Cora a year ago.

Grisham’s slash line was just .198/.315/.352 in 153 games last season. However, he hit 13 home runs and stole 15 bases. Grisham has also won two Gold Gloves in his five-year career.

The Yankees were rebuffed by left-hander Blake Snell, last year’s National League Cy Young Award winner with the Padres, in free agency. However, Snell remains unsigned, so it’s not out of the question that he could wind up wearing pinstripes.

Meanwhile, they look to free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman to help bolster a rotation anchored by 2023 American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. Stroman was brought in on a two-year, $37-million contract after going 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 games (25 starts) for the Chicago Cubs last year.

While Stroman had his highest ERA since 2018, he was hampered by finger and rib injuries.

Like Stroman, the Yankees are looking for a bounce-back season. They certainly have some incentive to do so.

“You know, obviously, going through what we went through last year as a club, nobody wants that ever again, and that really left a sour taste,” Boone said. “I do feel like we have a group that is always really focused and diligent on preparing and getting ready to go out and have a great season. But I do think there’s another level of edge and focus to not wanting to have that happen again, and we have a lot of guys with pride.”