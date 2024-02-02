Aaron Boone Eyes This Yankees Outfielder for Breakout 2024

I

n an offseason led by the acquisition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the addition of Alex Verdugo has been “totally” overlooked by the public.

“I’m very excited about Alex. I think he’s a really talented player, a really talented hitter that’s only scratched the surface of what I think he could be,” Boone said January 29 on Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Yanks podcast. “Imagine him when healthy and the lineup’s deep somewhere in the middle [or] potentially somewhere up top, cleaning up a lot of things. Hopefully we could get him to another level too.”

The Yankees traded pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice to the Boston Red Sox in December in exchange for Verdugo, who is expected to be the everyday left fielder for the Yankees to start this season. Verdugo, 27, signed a $8.7 million one-year deal with the Yankees to avoid arbitration as he’s set to hit free agency for the first time after the 2024 season.

Boone believes 2024 could be a breakout year for Verdugo, who was the main trade piece acquired by Boston in their 2020 deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verdugo hit .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 142 games last season. He’s been an above-league average hitter by batting .281/.338/.424 with 43 home runs and 206 RBIs in 493 games across his four total seasons with the Red Sox.

Moving from Fenway Park to the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium could propel increased power numbers for Verdugo, who has never hit more than 13 homers in a season.

“I think it will serve Verdugo well. He’s hit what 10-15 homers a year, I think you could see that number go up for him,” Boone said on Talkin’ Yanks.

Alex Verdugo Has Been Yankees Trade Target for Years

Verdugo has been a longtime trade target for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

“Honestly he’s been on our board the last couple years. I know Cash has had small talks at different times about Verdugo, so it’s kinda been in a lot of ways a long time coming. We’ve tried to make a move for him in past years,” Boone said on Talkin’ Yanks.

When the Yankees did trade for Verdugo on December 5, it was only the eighth trade made with their rival Red Sox since the start of MLB’s divisional era in 1969, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox previously discussed sending Alex Verdugo to the Yankees for starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt at the 2023 trade deadline, Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster reported in September.

Verdugo’s Effort Was Questioned in Boston

During his intro press conference with the New York media, Verdugo expressed his excitement to play for Boone that was also perceived as a jab made to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I’ve seen the way [Boone] has his players’ backs. […] He’s yelling at the umpire,” Verdugo said. “That’s something I want to see out of my [manager], man. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys. Instead of airing people out, have their backs.”

Cora benched Verdugo on two occasions last season, once for a lack of hustle and again for not showing up early enough before a game, per MLB.com. Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon appeared on the Foul Territory show in January and ridiculed Verdugo.

“Look man, I did 30 games with NESN last year, and I’m doing pregame. And this dude [Verdugo] would come at the same time that I showed up to the field,” Papelbon said. “In some, like, (Dodge) Charger, rev his engine up — ‘Look everybody I’m here at the park. Look at me.’ You know what I mean? You’re late. Nobody wants to play with those players. Nobody wants to play with them. […] And so I think he more or less rode himself out of town.”