Yankees’ Aaron Judge Breaks Silence on Juan Soto Free Agency

For Yankees star Aaron Judge, the accomplishments of 2024 must seem a bit distant. He led baseball with 58 home runs and 144 RBI, and posted an OPS of 1.159, also the best in the game as well as being the best in his storied MLB career. But then the playoffs game, and Judge struggled, hitting just .184 in 14 games.

And the lasting memory of the 2024 World Series will be Judge flubbing a fly ball in the fateful fifth inning of Game 5 of the loss to the Dodgers, the game that ended the Yankees’ season.

Now, after all that, Judge is in the shadow of star outfielder Juan Soto, who formed a formidable 1-2 punch with Judge in the Yankees batting order. Soto is a free agent this winter, and while he would be an ideal fit to bring back to the Bronx, there is increasing worry that he could bolt for a better offer or a younger roster.

It’s easy, then, to overlook Judge, who just happened to win the American League MVP award this week, in a no-brainer vote. And he understands that.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge: Juan Soto Needs ‘Space’

Speaking about the Soto situation for the first time since the end of the season, Judge said he has not spoken to Soto, and has no plans to do so.

“I haven’t talked to him at all,” Judge said. “I think the best thing is to really give those guys space. You know I talked to him all season and he knows how we feel about him and I think the most important thing is now letting him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family.”

He also addressed the notion that the size of Soto’s contract could create tension in the Yankees clubhouse. Judge has been the highest paid player on the team since he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal in 2022. Soto could come close to doubling that total value.

“Honestly, it ain’t my money. I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can I’m happy with whatever,” Judge said. “That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most, it’s just whatever we can do to get the best players I’ll take it. I think that’s what it kinda comes down to.”