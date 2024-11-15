Juan Soto’s 3-Hour Meeting With Yankees’ Biggest Rival Described in 1-Word

Losing Juan Soto in MLB free agency would be hard for New York Yankees fans to stomach, but the idea that the superstar could bolt for the Boston Red Sox is a worst-case scenario for most supporters. Soto met with the Red Sox brass in Southern California for about three hours on November 15, 2024. MassLive’s Sean McAdams described Soto’s meeting with the Red Sox as “productive.”

“The Red Sox met with free agent outfielder Juan Soto in southern California Thursday night, according to a source with knowledge of the get-together, in what was termed a ‘productive’ first session,” McAdams wrote in November 15, article titled, “Juan Soto, Red Sox get acquainted in ‘productive’ 3-hour SoCal meeting.”

“Team president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora represented the Red Sox, who offered a formal presentation to Soto and his representatives, including Scott Boras, designed to introduce Soto to the team. The meeting lasted approximately three hours.”

The Yankees & Mets Are the Favorites to Sign Juan Soto in MLB Free Agency: Insider

If the Red Sox are to land Soto, the front office should be prepared to break the bank. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Soto’s deal is expected to top $600 million. The MLB insider also reported that the Yankees and Mets are the favorites for Soto heading into his meetings with teams.

“Another team with Soto at the top of its want list: Boston,” Passan detailed in a November 12, story titled, “Jeff Passan’s 2024-25 MLB offseason preview, intel, updates.” “The Red Sox also have a meeting on the books with Soto this week, and, like the Blue Jays, their aggressiveness extends into the starting pitching market as well.

“The two favorites in the Soto derby, the Mets and Yankees, also have meetings scheduled, according to sources. (Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed theirs.)”



The Red Sox Did Not Make an Offer to Juan Soto: Report

As for Soto’s meeting with the Boston brass, there was no formal offer made by the Red Sox, per McAdams. The early feedback from the Red Sox’s meeting with the Yankees star appears to have been positive.

“Soto was said to be impressed by the Red Sox’ presentation, which included a video taking note of the franchise’s history of star players from the Dominican Republic, Soto’s native country,” McAdams added. “The Red Sox laid out their plans for the future and highlighted the crop of soon-to-be-arriving top prospects while giving a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group.

“In turn, Soto wanted to know about the team’s commitment to winning, player evaluation methods, and Fenway Park and its facilities. The Red Sox did not discuss money or term with Soto, as the meeting was largely introductory and informational in nature. Boston did not make a formal offer at this early stage of the superstar’s free agent process.”

The insider reported that Soto is expected to remain in Southern California and meet with additional teams. It remains to be seen if the Red Sox can gain ground in attempting to poach their rival’s superstar player away from New York City.