Yankees Playoff Decision Gets Tougher With Phenom’s ‘No Excuse’ Blunder

If the Yankees were hesitant about bringing up star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez this season—and clearly, they were—we might just be seeing why, exactly, that was the case. On Wednesday, in a sloppy loss to the Orioles, a bases-loaded fly ball from Colton Cowser in the left-field corner was misplayed by Dominguez and dropped in for a single.

It should have been an out. The play cost the Yankees two runs in a three-run first inning that helped set the stage for a 9-7 loss.

Dominguez, the team’s top overall prospect, is platooning with Alex Verdugo in left field to close the season. Many around the Yankees see the final stretch run as a competition between Verdugo and Dominguez to win the left-field job for the playoffs.

Plays like the Cowser blunder won’t help Dominguez’s cause.

“I have no excuse,” Dominguez said after the game. “That ball has to be caught 100% of the time. And I did not catch the ball, obviously, and it cost my pitcher. He had to make more pitches and had to work more.”

Jasson Dominguez ‘Missed Some Plays That He Should Make’

At age 21, Dominguez is a better runner than Verdugo, but it has been clear in Dominguez’s short stint this September (he was called up on September 9) that Verdugo is a much better outfielder. Indeed, the battle between the two has been set up as one between Dominguez’s bat and Verdugo’s glove.

In a case like that, with the playoffs approaching, expect the veteran glove to win out over the exciting young bat.

“He’s missed some plays that he should make,” manager Aaron Boone said, via the New York Post. “I like how he moved after that ball — he didn’t seem uptight or anything.”

Boone accepted that there is, in fact, a competition for playoff opportunities going on for Dominguez, and that all factors will be considered.

“Kind of trying to take it all in here,” Boone said. “What gives you the best chance to win on a given night? Trying to give a good look to Jasson here down the stretch. We know he’s capable out there. I feel like he’s been giving some good at-bats of late. We’ll continue to pay attention to all of it.”

Yankees Not Getting Production From Alex Verdugo

Dominguez has put together a solid closing argument, having gotten on base in nine straight starts. He is batting just .235 in that span but with six walks, his on-base percentage is .350. Dominguez has two home runs in those nine games, too, as well as three steals. His speed is a rare weapon in the Yankees lineup.

Verdugo, for his part, is not making things easy on Boone. While Boone would be more comfortable with Verdugo on the field in the postseason, he can’t ignore the fact that Verdugo is batting .233 on the season, with a .645 OPS. Both of those numbers are career-lows, by a wide margin.

In his last seven games, Verdugo has hit just three hits in 23 at-bats, for a .130 batting average and a .200 on-base percentage. Verdugo has hit just one home run since mid-August, a stretch of 22 games.

Boone has a decision on his hands. But his two choices each have pretty blatant weaknesses.