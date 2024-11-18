Yankees All-Star Predicted to Be ‘As Good as Gone’

The New York Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo’s club option for the 2025 season, but there’s a scenario where he could be back with the team next year. Rizzo is on the free agency market, and after a year and a half of below-average play, his market might not be what he’s hoping it to be.

While a reunion can’t be counted out, the Yankees have no reason to bring him back on a new deal unless it was on a very cheap deal. Anything more than a few million, and it’d be best to watch him walk.

Phillip Martinez of SNY highlighted why the Yankees shouldn’t bring him back, citing all of his flaws on the field.

“There are a few factors in not re-signing Rizzo. First, at 35 his offensive and perhaps defensive capabilities are on the downturn. After a 32-homer performance in 2022, Rizzo has 20 long balls combined in the past two seasons,” Martinez wrote on November 8. “He’s also been marred by injuries, playing in less than 100 games in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“His defense, while still above average, has visibly declined. Some plays that he would make were tough for Rizzo, especially in the postseason where he was unable to get his glove down to snag a hard grounder or rush a grounder so he could take it to the bag himself, like he usually does, instead of relying on a pitcher to run to first.”

Rizzo Predicted Not to Return to Yankees

When Rizzo was at his best, he was an All-Star caliber player who proved to be an elite Big League talent. However, after his concussion in 2023, he was one of the worst first basemen in Major League Baseball.

As a result, Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes Rizzo’s time with the New York Yankees is “as good as gone,” adding how poorly he looked at the plate throughout 2024.

Why the Yankees Should Let Rizzo Walk

Allowing Rizzo to walk means the New York Yankees should be in the market for a first baseman. They could turn to youngster Ben Rice to play the position long-term, but for a Yankees ball club in the middle of a World Series window, playing Rice might not make the most sense.

For the Yankees, there isn’t any better time than now to need a first baseman. There are multiple elite players at the position on the free agency market. While some are expensive, the Yankees should have enough money to sign a player like Christian Walker, even if they re-sign Juan Soto.

If Walker could replace Rizzo, that’d be a clear upgrade.