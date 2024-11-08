Prediction Has Yankees Replacing Rizzo With $44 Million Star

The New York Yankees are in the mix for a first baseman, and there might not be a better time than now for that to be the case. The Yankees have struggled at the position a bit over the past 18 months, a concern for a team looking to win a World Series.

They declined Anthony Rizzo’s club option, a decision that didn’t come as a surprise due to his lackluster performance over the past two seasons. While moving on from Rizzo was the right decision, the Yankees now have to find his replacement.

The Yankees have been linked to a few replacements in recent months, including Christian Walker. MLB.com experts predicted landing spots for some of the top free agents available, predicting that Walker would land with the Yankees.

“Could Walker be the Yankees’ new first baseman? While quite a few teams earned multiple votes in this one, Walker was linked most often to the Yanks. Walker has established himself as one of the best all-around first basemen in the Majors over the past few seasons,” MLB.com wrote on November 7. “Along with winning three consecutive Gold Glove Awards, Walker has averaged 32 homers and 94 RBIs while posting a 123 OPS+ over the past three seasons.

“Walker will turn 34 years old the day after Opening Day.”

Walker’s Latest Contract Prediction

Because Walker is 33, he might not be looking at a massive contract. The star has impressed in a big way in recent campaigns, putting himself in the elite category of first basemen, but the age factor will hurt him.

He’s hit 105 home runs since the start of 2021 and has posted a 116 OPS+ in that span. From 2022 to 2024, he has a 123 OPS+.

That type of production often gets guys paid handsomely, but it might not be a long-term deal that the New York Yankees would have to hand out. In the latest prediction from Tim Britton of The Athletic, Walker landed a two-year deal for $44 million, which would be easy for the Yankees to pay.

“Christian Walker didn’t get regular playing time in the majors until age 28, but the late-blooming slugger has turned into one of MLB’s best all-around first basemen. He’s topped an .800 OPS and won a Gold Glove award in three straight seasons while averaging 32 homers per 150 games,” Britton wrote on November 7. “One of baseball’s premier defenders, Walker led all NL first basemen with 14 Outs Above Average in 2024.

“He might be too old to secure a big long-term payday, but Walker should have a sizable short-term market and could be seen by some teams as an appealing alternative to Pete Alonso given the likely massive gap in price tag.”

Will the Yankees Sign a First Baseman This Winter?

The New York Yankees have a few areas they need to address, but first base is at the top of that list. Walker would be an excellent solution to many of their issues at the position, and for just $22 million AAV, there wouldn’t be many better on the market.

Regarding their future plan, even if they don’t land the right-handed slugger, it feels safe to say that the Yankees will sign another player.

Ben Rice could get a look, but he struggled at times offensively and defensively, which should make the Yankees find a veteran like Walker to sure up the position.