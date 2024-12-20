Yankees Predicted to Sign Slugger for $65 Million

The New York Yankees have been linked to multiple players over the past few months, with Christian Walker at the top of that list. Adding Walker makes sense for the Yankees, but his age could influence their decision. While the 33-year-old has only improved each season, players slowing down as they age is something they must recognize.
Still, Walker fits the timeline, as the Yankees want to win a World Series next season. Their core isn’t exactly young, so adding another veteran wouldn’t be the worst decision.
“Walker is the clear second-best first baseman in this free agent class, behind Pete Alonso, and is sure to cash in on a big deal after some great years in Arizona. While defense is not held at a premium at first base, Walker is still elite at the position, having just won his third-straight Gold Glove.
“Along with the Gold Gloves, Walker has hit at least 25 home runs and has driven in 80 or more runs in each of the last three seasons, which would give the Yankees some more power for the middle of their lineup. Set to turn 34 years old at the end of March, Walker is probably capped at three or four years on his next deal, but should bring in more than $20 million per season,”
Latest Update on Walker’s Market
Free agency has slowed down some over the past few days, but the market will eventually get going again. When the time comes, Walker should be one of the first players to eventually sign.
Until it happens, the New York Yankees will need to give him their best sales pitch. Walker is a fit for a few teams around the league outside of the Yankees.
However, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the “pipes are frozen on the first-base market.” He added that it could be due to their being trade candidates.
Whatever the reason could be, it seems to be impacting Walker and others.
“The pipes are frozen on the first-base market. Beyond Alonso, Christian Walker is the top available choice, and he would love to get a fourth year. So far, teams have balked at going more than three. Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana, both in their late 30s, will require one-year deals and have held firm on prices teams simply haven’t been willing to pay yet. Anthony Rizzo is another option and, like Goldschmidt and Santana, brings excellent makeup to a clubhouse.
“The teams in need of a first baseman include some of the biggest in baseball: the Yankees, Mets, Astros, Arizona and Seattle. But as long as teams believe Naylor and Wade are available, they can stand firm on free agents and threaten to — or actually — pivot to trades,” Passan wrote on December 19.
Will the Yankees Sign Walker?
If there’s one more thing the New York Yankees need to do this winter, it’s sign a first baseman. They could use a second baseman, too, but first base needs to be an area where they get decent power production.
Walker would give them just that.
Signing the right-handed slugger could happen, but if not, the Yankees will likely add someone else.
Comments
Yankees Predicted to Sign Slugger for $65 Million