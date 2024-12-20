Yankees Predicted to Sign Slugger for $65 Million

The New York Yankees have been linked to multiple players over the past few months, with Christian Walker at the top of that list. Adding Walker makes sense for the Yankees, but his age could influence their decision. While the 33-year-old has only improved each season, players slowing down as they age is something they must recognize.

Still, Walker fits the timeline, as the Yankees want to win a World Series next season. Their core isn’t exactly young, so adding another veteran wouldn’t be the worst decision.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted that to happen, predicting Walker would sign a three-year, $65 million deal with the Yankees.

“Walker is the clear second-best first baseman in this free agent class, behind Pete Alonso, and is sure to cash in on a big deal after some great years in Arizona. While defense is not held at a premium at first base, Walker is still elite at the position, having just won his third-straight Gold Glove.

“Along with the Gold Gloves, Walker has hit at least 25 home runs and has driven in 80 or more runs in each of the last three seasons, which would give the Yankees some more power for the middle of their lineup. Set to turn 34 years old at the end of March, Walker is probably capped at three or four years on his next deal, but should bring in more than $20 million per season,” Finkelstein wrote on December 17.

Latest Update on Walker’s Market