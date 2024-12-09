Yankees’ Rizzo Replacement Predicted to Sign $72 Million Deal

Anthony Rizzo making contact with a pitch

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings are here, with the New York Yankees ready to spend. As they approach the remainder of the offseason, finding a first baseman to replace Anthony Rizzo is a goal for the Yankees. With a few options on the market, Christian Walker is expected to be one of the top candidates to join the Yankees, a move that would significantly boost their lineup.

Walker is expected to get paid handsomely this winter, but given he’s 33 years old, his deal shouldn’t be one the Yankees can’t pay.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted the veteran would land a three-year, $72 million deal.

“Several teams could use Walker — namely the Mariners, Yankees and Mets (if they don’t bring back Pete Alonso).

“He has won a Gold Glove and supplied 25- to 35-homer power in each of the past three seasons with the Diamondbacks,” Bowden wrote on December 6. “It would be devastating for them to lose Walker; he is such an important part of that team. It won’t be easy for the D-Backs to keep him, but it’s a priority if they want to get back to the postseason in 2025.”

Yankees Have Been Predicted to Sign Walker

The New York Yankees’ interest in Christian Walker is well-reported, as he’d give them a legitimate bat in the middle of their lineup for a decent prize. Walker instantly became a target when the Yankees declined Rizzo’s club option.

Predictions, like Bowden’s, have had him returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, many others have him joining the Yankees, including Nick Villano of FanSided.

“The first base market is ROUGH. There are some intriguing names, but for the most part, it’s Christian Walker or another player later on this list, and then nothing. Around the league, the state of first base is bad. After you get past players like Freddie Freeman, Mat Olsen, and Bryce Harper, the state of the position is below standards. That’s why Walker is expected to get himself a great deal.

Walker Would Give Yankees Lineup a Different Look

The New York Yankees have been fascinated with the idea of having left-handed hitters in their lineup recently. Rizzo was one of the latest cases with that, but he didn’t play at the level he needed to.

After losing Juan Soto on December 8 to the New York Mets, the Yankees have a lot of work to do.

Signing Walker would help them improve the lineup, but after losing Soto, it’s tough to ignore the fact that the Yankees lineup likely won’t be better than last season. Walker would be a step in the right direction, but he can’t be the only move.