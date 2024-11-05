Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Replacement Predicted to Land $60 Million Deal

The New York Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo’s club option for 2025. Instead of paying the former slugger $17 million, Rizzo will receive a $6 million buyout and hit the free agency market.

Rizzo, once one of the better players in Major League Baseball, fell off in a major way over the past year and a half. Rizzo slashed .237/.315/.358 with an 88 OPS+ and 20 home runs in 710 at-bats over the past two seasons.

As the Yankees look for a potential solution at first base, Christian Walker has been a name that’s continued to come up. MLB Trade Rumors listed their top 50 MLB free agents with predictions, which included a prediction of Walker signing with the Yankees.

They also predicted his contract, which came in at $60 million for three seasons.

“The sole reason that Walker seems limited to a three-year deal is age. He played this past season at 33 and will turn 34 during spring training next year. Were Walker a few years younger, he’d likely rank ahead of Alonso on this list, given his vastly superior defense,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote on November 4. “Three-year deals for first base/DH types at this age are rare but all generally fall in the same range. Jose Abreu received an ill-fated $58.5MM guarantee beginning in his age-36 season.

“Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana both signed for three years and $60MM — Encarnacion starting in his age-34 season and Santana in his age-32 season. Walker should follow suit with a three-year guarantee at around $20MM, give or take a million or two. The Astros, Mariners, Yankees, D-backs, Giants and Nats could be involved (as could the Mets, depending where Alonso signs).”

Yankees First Base Situation an ‘Area of Concern’

Given that the New York Yankees lost the 2024 World Series, the front office should plan to put the best possible team on the field again in the next campaign.

If that’s the idea, the Yankees will upgrade at first base, which has been an issue for much of the past 24 months.

While re-signing Juan Soto is undoubtedly their biggest concern, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic highlighted that improving at first is also important.

“First base is an area of concern, as the Yankees’ collective .619 OPS at the position ranked last in the league,” Kirschner wrote on November 4. “Retaining Anthony Rizzo as the starting first baseman would be a misstep, and Ben Rice didn’t demonstrate enough to earn the job either. The Yankees must seek an upgrade at first base through free agency or trade.”

What Walker Would Bring the Yankees

Not only has Walker been a steady professional who’s improved every step of the way, but his profile would be perfect at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees are a team that wants to hit home runs, which is evident by their offensive approach over the past five-plus seasons.

Walker, one of the top players in MLB free agency, has hit 95 home runs since 2022. He’d also give their offense someone who isn’t just a home run hitter. The right-handed slugger has posted a 123 OPS+ and has walked at an above-average rate.

Despite being 33 years old, his game hasn’t declined at any moment. He’s also won two Gold Glove Awards in two of the past three years and has a real chance to do so again in 2024.