Yankees Make Decision on Future of 3-Time All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees have declined the player option of first baseman Anthony Rizzo making him a free agent.

The Yankees announced the decision on November 2. Rizzo had a $17 million option that New York declined. By declining it, the Yankees are giving Rizzo a $6 million buyout to make him a free agent.

Rizzo signed a two-year $40 million deal with the Yankees in 2023 with a club option in 2025.

This past season, Rizzo struggled to stay healthy as he only played in 92 games hitting .228 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs. In the playoffs, he hit .267 but failed to hit a home run but did record 6 RBIs.

By declining the option on Rizzo’s contract, New York could look to trade or sign for a first baseman in the offseason.

Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover winner. He also won the World Series in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs.

Rizzo Plans to Continue Playing

The future of Rizzo was very much up in the air after the Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After New York lost in the World Series, Rizzo spoke about his future and said he planned to talk to GM Brian Cashman about his future. Rizzo made it clear he wanted to remain with the Yankees going forward.

“I’m going to talk with Cash and the Yankees and see what they are thinking,” Rizzo said, via New York Post… “I feel like I have a lot to offer to this game in a lot of different ways. I don’t want to take this [uniform] off.”

Although Rizzo wanted to stay with the Yankees, that won’t be the case as New York decided to decline the team’s club option for him.

“That’s the last time you will ever be with that exact team, these exact people in that moment,” Rizzo said. “The uncertainty of what this clubhouse looks like next year is definitely up in the air. But when you lose like this, it’s more just giving each other hugs and letting each other know how much they mean to you.”

Rizzo played parts of four seasons with the Yankees. New York acquired the first baseman from the Cubs on July 29, 2021, along with cash considerations for Alexander Vizcaíno and Kevin Alcántara.

Rizzo Played With Injuries During Yankees Playoff Run

Rizzo struggled in the playoffs for the Yankees, but a key reason why was the injuries he was battling.

The star first baseman played with two broken fingers on his right hand during the playoffs and World Series.

“The biggest thing is just getting the swelling out between games,” Rizzo said before the World Series began. “It really blows up just from the pressure. The bones are still broken, but to be able to get the swelling out has been key and hopefully throughout this series, we’ll be able to manage it the best we can…

“Just take it one day at a time,” Rizzo added. “The adrenaline is real. We’re doing everything we can to keep the swelling out and wrap it between innings and in between at-bats. So you just take it really, one at-bat, one pitch at a time on defense. For what we’re playing for during a game, I don’t really feel much.”

Rizzo didn’t play in the ALDS but hit .429 in the ALCS. However, in the World Series, he hit just .125 while striking out 7 times.