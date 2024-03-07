Yankees Linked to 3-Time All-Star Pitcher Projected to Sign $260 Million Deal

The New York Yankees made some big offseason splashes this winter in hopes of rebounding from a disappointing 82-80 record in 2023. But what will they do next winter? Trying to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto will likely be at the top of general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list. Could signing starting pitcher Corbin Burnes away from the Baltimore Orioles also be up there?

Adam Weinrib of FanSided’s Yanks Go Yard thinks the 2021 National League Cy Young winner could be a “perfect Yankees free agent target.” Many players work their whole career to get a chance to cash in via free agency. Even though he’s close to doing that, Burnes isn’t excited about it.

“I’ve heard from a lot of guys that process is not a fun process,” Burnes said, which was in a March 5 report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “I want to do it once, get as long a term deal as we can, get that security everyone is looking for.”

It seems like the Scott Boras client prefers long-term stability over trying to maximize his annual average salary. If so, Wienrib notes this would play into the Yankees’ hands since they prefer to spread money over a longer-term deal to minimize the potential luxury tax hit. After all, that’s been the biggest roadblock to New York landing free agent hurler Blake Snell this offseason.

Tim Britton of The Athletic projected Burnes’ current value at eight years and $260 million on March 4.

Yankees’ Rotation Outlook for 2025

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt as part of the Yankees’ 2024 Opening Day rotation. But what could this group look like in 2025?

Not accounting for pitching prospects in the upper minors, just about all the above hurlers are under team control for next season. There’s one big question at the top, though.

Cole is in the midst of a nine-year, $324 million deal, but he can opt out of the final four years after 2024. The Yankees can void Cole’s opt-out if they add another year and $36 million to the end of his contract. It’s hard to envision him leaving the Bronx, but his status is unknown right now.

Rodon will have four seasons left on his six-year, $162 million deal. Stroman will be in the last season of his two-year, $37 million contract if his third-year option doesn’t vest. Cortes won’t be a free agent until after 2025 and Schmidt is under team control through 2027.

Hypothetically, the Yankees wouldn’t have to make a huge move for the rotation next offseason, especially if Cole sticks around. But what if Rodon and/or Cortes struggle again in 2024? What if Schmidt doesn’t progress like they hope?

New York could trust one of its prospects or get a sure thing like Burnes for the long haul. The righty has posted a 2.86 ERA since 2020 (622.1 innings).

Signing Burnes Would Serve 2 Purposes for New York

If the Yankees become serious suitors for Burnes, signing him would serve two purposes. It would fortify the rotation for the remainder of the decade if Cole stays and Rodon bounces back. It would also simultaneously weaken the Orioles’ rotation.

New ownership should be taking over in Baltimore shortly after the 2024 regular season starts. That could pave the way for the Cy Young winner and team to find common ground on an extension before he even hits the open market.

Boras typically likes bringing his clients to free agency to maximize earnings, but there are rare occasions when it doesn’t happen. Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million extension to stay with the Washington Nationals instead of opting to become a free agent.

If an extension doesn’t happen, it could be a tantalizing option for Cashman to pursue.