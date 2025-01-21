Yankees Land All-Star for Jasson Dominguez in Blockbuster Trade Idea

The New York Yankees look poised to give Jasson Dominguez a chance this season. After dealing with injuries and the Yankees not calling him up sooner than many wanted, Dominguez has had a quiet start to his career at the big league level.

The switch-hitter has played in 26 Major League games, slashing .207/.310/.437. He has six home runs in 100 at-bats.

While those numbers don’t jump off the page, Dominguez was 20 and 21 years old when that happened. Asking any 21-year-old to produce at a high level would be unfair, but it’s also something the Yankees have to consider.

Do they want to put the best team on the field right now, or do they want to give Dominguez time to develop? Both could happen, but a more proven big league player could fit them better for the 2025 season.

That’s why former Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin urged the Yankees to trade him. Maybin pitched a trade idea that would send Dominguez to the Cleveland Guardians for Steven Kwan.

“I may or may not have said this on X before, but I truly believe with the way the Guardians like to use their payroll and take advantage of controllable service time. Why not see if there’s a package for Jasson Dominguez.

“For the Yankees Kwans ability to play gold glove defense and be a table setter would be the catalyst they need in front of Judge. Especially considering the guardians haven’t tried to resign him yet! And yes I would trade Dominguez for Kwan,” Maybin wrote on X on January 20.

What Should the Yankees Expect from Dominguez This Season?

The former top prospect in Major League Baseball, there’s reason to believe Dominguez could be a superstar for the New York Yankees one day. As things stand, he should be the opening day starter in left field, giving the Dominican Republic native a chance to prove what he has.

If he plays at the level he can, the Yankees could be getting a kid with massive power in his bat and elite hitting tools, which is exactly what they need.

Until he gets his chance, it’s tough to predict how his numbers will be. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes they could be impressive, naming him a potential breakout star for next year and writing that he could be a 30 home run guy.

“Should the Yankees have trusted Domínguez over Alex Verdugo last year? Probably. But even if they disagree, they should certainly be hoping that the youngster comes into this year motivated to make his mark on New York.