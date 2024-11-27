Yankees Trade Moves Jasson Dominguez for Flame-Thrower

If the New York Yankees want to build the best possible team for 2025, they might have to part ways with some of their prospects this winter. The prized possession of the Yankees farm system is Jasson Dominguez, and he has been for the better half of the past five years.

Dominguez, once viewed as a generational talent, has played well at the Big League level. He doesn’t have enough experience to call him a true superstar, but things look promising. At the very least, he seems to be an everyday Major League Baseball player.

However, if the Yankees believe they could find a better player in a trade that includes Dominguez, it’s a possibility they’ll give it a look. Nothing should be off the table this winter. If they’re willing to move him, Mason Miller would be an ideal player to target.

At the trade deadline, they had some reported interest in him, and Buster Olney of ESPN had a strong opinion on the Yankees needing a pitcher of his caliber.

“The Yankees have to go big at the deadline; they cannot win in October with the bullpen they have,” Olney wrote in July. “Maybe that means prying Tanner Scott away from the (Miami Marlins), or convincing the Athletics that now is the time to trade Mason Miller. But New York must add at least one big arm to its relief corps, and maybe two, as well as possible upgrades in the infield, to improve the depth of its lineup.”

Proposed Trade for Miller

Any trade for Miller would have to entice the Athletics like never before. While they’ve made a few brutal trades in the past, they don’t have a reason to move Miller. They’re set to play in Las Vegas in a few years and need to sell seats when they get there. Having a pitcher who throws 100 MPH in his sleep helps that.

But if the New York Yankees are willing to move Dominguez, maybe the Athletics would be willing to listen to a deal. At the very least, it should get the conversation going.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a deal for the Yankees to land Miller, which included Dominguez and Will Warren.

“But if the Bronx Bombers have Soto and Judge in their lineup each game for the next five, six, seven plus years, they don’t need Dominguez if they can bring in one of the best (and youngest) closers in the game,” Pressnell wrote on November 22.

Is Miller Worth Moving Dominguez for?

At this stage in their careers, it’s probably better to question whether Dominguez would be enough for Miller. He was that good last season for the Athletics, and it’s important to remember he was once a starter.

It remains uncertain if he ever plans to work out of the rotation again, but the New York Yankees could consider that.

He’d be worth moving Dominguez for, as he’s cheap and arguably the best closer in baseball. Dominguez is excellent, but Miller fits better in this win-now window for the Yankees.