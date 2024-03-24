Yankees Linked to 2-Time All-Star to Bolster Shaky Infield Depth

The New York Yankees are entering the 2024 MLB regular season with high expectations after a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023. Their roster depth has been tested in multiple ways this spring. Could two-time All-Star Elvis Andrus provide some much-needed infield depth after recently getting released by the Arizona Diamondbacks?

Adam Weinrib of FanSided’s Yanks Go Yard thinks Andrus could be perfect for the Bombers as DJ LeMahieu works back from injury.

“Now, with under a week to go before the opener, it seems highly possible the Yankees will add two infielders rather than carry Kevin Smith or Josh VanMeter to Houston,” he said. “Their depth seemed likely to be tested long before the LeMahieu injury. Now, competent shortstop depth is a necessity. Elvis Andrus, a two-time All-Star and Friday Diamondbacks castoff, could provide exactly that.”

Andrus, now 35 years old, didn’t have the best spring training with the Diamondbacks. He racked up 18 plate appearances before getting released by the club on March 22. That opportunity led to just one walk and two hits, both of which were singles. The 15-year veteran spent 2023 with the Chicago White Sox. He hit .251/.304/.358 across 406 plate appearances. This included 27 extra-base hits (20 doubles, one triple and six home runs), 44 RBI and 39 runs scored.

DJ LeMahieu Is a ‘Long Shot’ for Opening Day

During a spring training game on March 16, LeMahieu fouled a ball off his foot. That resulted in a “pretty significant” bone bruise, as mentioned by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. The veteran has been trying to get himself ready for Opening Day on March 28, but it’s not looking good.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with reporters on March 24. According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Boone said LeMahieu is currently a “long shot” when it comes to being ready by Opening Day. New York’s skipper added more details, which Hoch shared on X (formerly Twitter). “DJ is still not there. He did some more things today but is still pretty sore and dealing with it,” he said. “He’s probably a little more of a long shot for Opening Day, but we’ll see. As days go off the calendar, it just depends on how he improves every day.”

LeMahieu being the Yankees’ starting third baseman for Game 1 of 162 still seems like a possibility. However, it certainly sounds like the Bombers are planning as though the 35-year-old won’t be available.

Who Will Be the Yankees’ Third Baseman for Now?

If LeMahieu can’t take the field, who will be manning the hot corner for New York on the road against the Houston Astros on March 28? Hoch relayed that Boone is comfortable with Oswaldo Cabrera being the guy.

Cabrera’s overall spring training stats at the plate don’t look terrific. It includes a .664 OPS in 47 at-bats, but that only tells part of the story since things began slowly.

As recently as March 9, Cabrera’s spring triple slash stood at .043/.083/.043 after getting one hit in his first 23 at-bats. He’s come alive over the last couple of weeks, though. That’s evidenced by his overall batting line currently settling in at .213/.302/.362. His bat waking up might be why the Yankees are comfortable with him at third base while also hoping LeMahieu returns soon after Opening Day.