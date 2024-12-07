Insider: Juan Soto Gets Massive $730 Million Offer From Yankees’ Rival

Yankees' Juan Soto reportedly gets massive offer.

The New York Yankees appear to have serious competition in retaining Juan Soto.

Soto is the top free agent available and the Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are the four teams in the running.

Yet, according to Dominican MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Mets have offered Soto a massive 15-year $730 million deal.

“According to a very close source, the Mets have offered a deal worth over $730M for the next 15 years to Juan Soto, and so far it is the highest offer from any team right now,” Rodriguez reported on X.

Soto getting $730 million would be a bit of a surprise, as many analysts predicted he would fall short of $700 million. But, recently, it was reported that Soto had gotten offers above $700 million which seemingly would confirm Rodriguez’s report.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.

Soto Expected to Get Over $700 Million

The Yankees superstar outfielder is the top free agent available and he could get the biggest deal in MLB history.

Soto is only 26 and will be in line for a deal possibly reaching 15 years. With that, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Soto is expected to get more than $700 million.

“Bidding in the Juan Soto Derby is expected to hit baseball’s magic $700 million mark. With the heated competition that still pits five big-market teams and includes the Mets and incumbent Yankees nearing an historic end,” Heyman wrote.

“At least four teams — Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays — are thought to be at least in range of that record MLB figure,” Heyman added. “Previously attained by only international superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s World Champion Dodgers, interestingly enough, are the one of five finalists believed behind in the bidding. But, apparently not eliminated due to other obvious positives.”

Heyman expects Soto to get 15 years, but his deal will have plenty of opt-outs.

Soto is a four-time All-Star and won the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

Yankees Hope to Retain Soto

Soto was a major part of the Yankees roster in 2024, and the team hopes to keep him.

The star outfielder was a shield for Aaron Judge as it made their lineup that much deeper. During the GM Meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the goal was to keep Soto in the Bronx.

“We certainly have an interest in retaining him and we’ll put our best foot forward there,” Cashman said. “That will either lead to us retaining him and signing him back. Or we’ll be forced to go to a different direction if we can’t. If we can’t, there’s a lot of different players in this marketplace that can positively impact this roster in different ways. Clearly that pressure point’s not on us today, but it does exist in the marketplace every winter, so those are the tough decisions you have to make.”

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the hope is Soto re-signs with New York.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

Soto is expected to make a decision in the next couple of days.