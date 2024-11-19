Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Sign 14-Year Deal Well Short of $700 Million

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is the top free agent available and will be getting a massive contract in free agency.

The Yankees are one of the several teams interested in him, which will drive up his price. There has been talk he could reach $700 million in free agency. However, former MLB catcher and analyst Erik Krazt of Foul Territory predicts Soto will sign a 14-year $602 million deal.

Play

“And, Juan Soto, 14 years, $602 million,” Kratz said in his prediction.

$602 million over 14 years would be an AAV of 43 million, which would also fall short of the record for the highest annual salary in MLB history. It has been reported by The Athletic that Scott Boras, Soto’s agent is looking to break the highest AAV record.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees in 2024. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Which Teams Are Interested in Soto?

The Yankees and New York Mets are considered to be the front runners to sign Soto in free agency.

Along with Soto, the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers have met with Boras in California to discuss the potential contract. There are other mystery teams also involved in the sweepstakes, but the expectation is that Soto signs with the Yankees or Mets.

“It’s the Yankees or the Mets,” one American League executive said to MLB.com. “He knows the Yankees well after spending a year there. And, Steve Cohen has enough money to give him whatever he wants if he decides he wants him badly enough. It’s tough for me to see Soto winding up anywhere else.”

However, one executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that winning is what matters. Although Soto wants to get paid, he knows he will get paid no matter where he signs.

“He’s going to commit to a team for at least a decade, so that’s not surprising,” an American League executive said. “Even if there’s an opt-out in the contract, you’re probably looking at the next four or five years. He’s going to get paid no matter where he goes, so if he can feel good about his chances of winning, that’s going to make a big difference.”

Soto won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

Yankees Will Do Everything to Re-Sign Soto

The Yankees traded for Soto before the 2024 season and he was a key part of their roster.

General manager Brian Cashman says he will do everything in his power to re-sign Soto.

“I had a conversation with (agent) Scott Boras yesterday,” Cashman said… “We certainly have an interest in retaining him and we’ll put our best foot forward there. But at the same time, that’ll either lead to us retaining him and signing him back. Or we’ll be forced to go in a different direction if we can’t. If we can’t, there’s a lot of different players in this marketplace that can positively impact this roster.”

How much money the Yankees plan to offer Soto is uncertain. But, the star outfielder could be the highest-paid player in baseball in 2025.