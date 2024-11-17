Insider Claims Yankees’ Top Rival is ‘Optmistic’ in Signing Juan Soto After Meeting

The New York Mets believe they will sign New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency.

Soto’s agent Scott Boras met with several interested teams in California this week. The Mets were one of the favorites to sign Soto and MLB insider Jon Hyeman of The New York Post says New York had a great meeting.

Following the Mets meeting, Heyman says the team is hopeful they will sign Soto away from the Yankees.

“The high-powered gatherings are being held at an undisclosed location somewhere near Newport Beach, Calif., in a very clandestine manner. So only bits and pieces are getting out,” Heyman wrote in his article. “But one person suggested the Mets are “hopeful” — and maybe even optimistic — about their chances to win easily the biggest prize of this free-agent class. Sources say Mets baseball president David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza joined Cohen for the California confab, and are also said to have made a positive impression.”

If Soto leaves the Yankees for the Mets, it would be a big blow to the Yankees. New York has made it clear they will do whatever it takes to re-sign Soto and keep him in the Bronx.

Insider Expects Mets to Outspend Yankees

A key reason why the Mets may sign Soto is due to what they can offer him.

Heyman believes Cohen is willing to open up his wallet and outspend the other teams to sign Soto.

“Though the Yankees are the incumbent, the Mets hold a few edges. Starting with Cohen’s considerable wherewithal and his determination to bring a sustainable winner to Queens,” Heyman wrote. “The Mets, who’ve had MLB’s highest payroll the past two seasons, also made it to the NLCS this season and appear to be on the upswing.

“Cohen is viewed as their biggest edge, as he’s shown a willingness to operate in the red, and is believed to have done so the past couple of seasons to bring a winner to Queens. Additionally, they have $150M coming off their books, which also doesn’t hurt,” Heyman added.

Heyman believes Soto’s deal could reach $600 million, or possibly even a non-deferred $700 million.

Yankees Are Gung Ho to Re-Sign Soto

Although the Mets are optimistic they will sign Soto in free agency, Heyman says the Yankees will do whatever it takes to re-sign him.

Heyman says the Yankees will meet with Boras on November 18 in the final meeting. According to the MLB insider, the Yankees are gung ho in trying to get a deal done with Soto.

“Yankees baseball people are said to be “gung ho” to get this done. And, MLB’s highest revenue team certainly should have a solid chance following Soto’s generally positive season in The Bronx. The MLB owners’ meetings begin Tuesday in New York,” Heyman wrote. “So the Yankees will presumably be one of the last to meet with Soto, if not the last team. However, it isn’t known whether that’s any sort of advantage.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees in 2024. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.