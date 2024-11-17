Insider Reveals Yankees’ Rival Will Make a ‘Better Offer’ to Juan Soto

The New York Mets will put an emphasis on Juan Soto and they are expected to give the New York Yankees star outfielder more money and term.

Soto is the top free agent available and his agent Scott Boras has been meeting with teams. The Mets were one of the teams who spoke to Boras, and MLB insider Hector Gomez revealed the Mets plan to give Soto more money and term than the Yankees will.

“SOURCE: The Yankees would be willing to give Soto a better offer based on annual average than the Mets; but the Mets’ offer would exceed the Yankees’ offer in years and total value,” Gomez reported.

How many years and how much money the Mets would be willing to give Soto is uncertain. But, according to Gomez, he expects Steve Cohen and New York to give the star outfielder the best deal possible to land him.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees in 2024.

Mets Will Go All Out to Sign Soto

The Mets are considered the biggest threat to sign Soto from the Yankees.

Former Mets star Carlos Beltran who is now a special assistant to president of baseball operations David Stearn says the team will be aggressive. Beltran says the franchise will do whatever it can to land the superstar.

“The Mets want to improve the team. There’s no doubt they’ll go after all the players on the market, knowing that the piece the whole world wants is Juan Soto, and the Mets won’t hesitate to go after him ‘full blast,’” Beltran said…

“The owner of the Mets is one of the wealthiest in the game and he wants to win,” Beltran said. “When he says he wants to win, he doesn’t say it so the fans will get excited and go to the ballpark. Really, it’s something personal for him.”

Soto would be a massive get for the Mets. Not only would they steal him for their rival, but he would bolster the lineup and make New York a serious World Series contender.

Yankees Want to Keep Soto

New York’s main offseason focus is to re-sign Soto.

The Yankees acquired Soto before the 2024 season and he fit in perfectly with the lineup. However, Soto was always going to test the market.

With the star outfielder as a free agent, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he will do whatever it takes to re-sign Soto.

“I had a conversation with (agent) Scott Boras yesterday,” Cashman said… “We certainly have an interest in retaining him and we’ll put our best foot forward there. But at the same time, that’ll either lead to us retaining him and signing him back. Or we’ll be forced to go in a different direction if we can’t. If we can’t, there’s a lot of different players in this marketplace that can positively impact this roster.”

Soto could get upwards of $700 million in free agency as several teams are interested in him.

In the playoffs with the Yankees, Soto hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.