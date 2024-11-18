Trade Proposal Has Yankees Dealing Stroman For Rizzo’s Replacement

The New York Yankees have a need at first base and one analyst expects them to fill the need via trade.

The Yankees declined the option on Anthony Rizzo making him a free agent. Now, MLB insider Chris Krischner of The Atheltic predicted New York will trade Marcus Stroman to the Washington Nationals for Juan Yepez to fill the need at first base.

“The Washington Nationals are looking to add some starting pitching depth,” Krischner wrote. “Could a deal sending Stroman, $6 million and infielder Jorbit Vivas to the Nationals for Juan Yepez work? Yepez, who has played each corner infield and outfield spot, would be a decent bench option for the Yankees.

“Washington is looking to improve first base this offseason, and Yepez might be the odd man out. If this trade works, the Yankees would save $8.5 million while getting a pre-arbitration player in Yepez. It would give the Yankees $16.6 million to fill out the rest of the roster.”

The deal does make sense as Washington gets a starting pitcher and a depth infielder for Yepez. The 26-year-old could be a platoon option at first base for the Yankees, and give them certainty at first base should New York not sign anyone.

Last season, Yepez hit .283 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs. He’s played 166 games in his career hitting .258 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Analyst Wonders if Yankees Will be Able to Move Stroman

New York signed Stroman to a two-year $37 million deal last offseason.

However, Stroman struggled at times and isn’t guaranteed a rotation spot next season. But, despite Stroman being on the final year of his deal, Krischner wonders if there is a market for the right-hander.

“One way the Yankees can create additional flexibility is by trading Marcus Stroman,” Krischner wrote. “Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he sees Stroman as part of the team’s future in 2025, but what else would he say? That Stroman threw no pitches in October indicates the Yankees would ideally not want to pay him $18.5 million next season.

“It’s not going to be easy to get out of his contract, though,” Krischner added. “They’ll need to eat some of the money and likely attach a prospect to make taking on Stroman’s 2025 salary and 2026 $18.5 million vesting option if he pitches 140 innings next season more palatable.”

Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts with the Yankees in 2024. However, he didn’t pitch at all in the playoffs for New York.

Yankees Linked to Other First Baseman

New York has been linked to a couple of first baseman in free agency.

Christian Walker’s name has come up plenty of times, while Paul Goldschmidt and Pete Alonso are other options in free agency.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman also confirmed the team checked in on Alonso.

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players in this marketplace, and certainly Pete did an amazing job with the Mets. So, I had a brief conversation with Scott about a lot of his, he has a lot of free agents, which is normal, and Pete’s one of them, so yes.”

Ultimately, it is expected the Yankees will add a first baseman through trade or free agency this offseason.