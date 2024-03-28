Yankees’ Juan Soto Reveals Desires for 2025 Free Agency

The New York Yankees made a huge splash this offseason when they traded for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Soto, 25, is already a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger. Soto signed a $31 million contract this offseason, setting the record for an arbitration-eligible player. He will enter free agency after the 2024 season, barring an extension. Soto wants to sign a long-term deal and “just finish in that one spot,” according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

“At the end of the day, everybody wants to be where they’re going to finish their career,” Soto said. “This free agency was really tough for a lot of players, but I think if you ask any guy in the clubhouse, anywhere, they will be happy to be in a long-term deal and try to finish their career where they can be. That’s the best thing for me — to stay in one place and try to, whenever I do this deal, just finish in that one spot.”

The Yankees have not “attempted to even explore what it might take to get an extension done,” according to NJ.com’s Randy Miller.

“Our expectation is that he’s going to go into free agency,” general manager Brian Cashman said on March 16, according to Miller. “We’ve been transparent with that. Obviously, if something changed on that we wouldn’t create a party line with it. It’d be something that I’m sure that would just happen, but right now we haven’t had any conversations.”

Soto Wants to Finish His Career Wherever He Signs

Whether it’s the Yankees or someplace else, Soto does not want to test the market again. He mentioned his former teammate Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado when discussing his desires, according to Gonzalez.

“Long contracts,” Soto said, “because they know they’re going to finish their career right there. Anything can happen in the future. Maybe they get traded. But that’s going to be on them if they want to get traded, instead of going to free agency and trying the market again. They just know they’re going to be there for a long time.”

Harper signed a 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. Turner signed an 11-year deal with the Phillies in 2022. Bogaerts signed an 11-year deal with the Padres in 2022. Machado followed with his 11-year deal in 2023.

Soto’s sentiments are valid as he has already been traded twice before turning 26. He is the only player to make three All-Star games and be traded twice before hitting that age.

“That’s how things go,” Soto said. “You definitely love where you’re at, you’re definitely happy, excited with where you’re going to be and how the team’s going to be — but they show you you cannot fall in love, like I did with the Nationals. I was more than excited to be there, and they just cracked everything open and let me go.”

Soto’s Deal Will Be One of the Most Lucrative Ever

In 2023, Soto slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs, 109 RBI and a .930 OPS. Offensively, Soto has established himself as one of the best players in the majors. His ability at the plate goes beyond hitting home runs and driving in runs. He has led the majors in walks three times in his career. He has also posted an OBP over .400 every year of his career.

At his age, with his accolades, there is a “possibility that his next contract will reach the $500 million threshold,” wrote Gonzalez. The Yankees have not had extension talks with the young superstar, but Soto, represented by Scott Boras, has not shot down the idea and is “willing to listen,” wrote Miller.

“If they want to talk, they can talk with Scott,” Soto said, according to Miller. “It what it is. For me, like I’ve said, I’m going to play baseball. I’m part of the Yankees right now. I’m not going to worry about it.”

Soto is projected to earn a 12-year, $408 million deal in free agency, according to Spotrac.