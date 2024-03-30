Insider Forecasts a Twist for Yankees’ Projected $540 Million Free Agent Target

The New York Yankees have just started 2024 with outfielder Juan Soto on their roster. While there’s still an entire regular season (and postseason) to go before he hits free agency in November, many are already thinking about which team he’ll sign with for a huge boatload of money.

On March 30, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman discussed how Soto perfectly fits New York. He also wondered aloud if he’ll spend the next decade-plus in the Bronx or Queens.

“And unless something unexpected happens — and in free agency, I guess you never know — the guess here is that he will be enjoyed by New Yorkers for the next decade, maybe decade and a half,” he said.

“If I were a betting man — and as we all know by now, betting isn’t well received in baseball — I’d say he’s a New Yorker forever, and for good. The real question may be which borough he will be working in.”

Heyman finished his thought by forecasting a potential twist to the outfielder’s highly anticipated free agency.

“At this rate the Yankees can’t let him leave. But if he does go, the most logical landing spot is only eight miles to the south and east in Queens with the Mets.”

Tim Britton of The Athletic calculated a potential contract for Soto at 14 years and $540 million.

Mets Are a Real Threat to the New York Yankees for Juan Soto

This isn’t the first time the Mets have been seriously linked to Soto in recent months. A February 18 report from SNY’s Andy Martino said it’s too early to have anything concrete regarding Soto’s free-agent market. However, he also said, “There really isn’t any reason why the Mets wouldn’t make a push for Soto.”

In that same report, a league executive told Martino, “I bet he goes for both,” referring to Soto and current Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. That could be an investment of more than $700 million, but team owner Steve Cohen doesn’t seem to be bothered by MLB’s luxury tax penalties.

“It just seems like that could be hard to do. We don’t have to do that. I’m perfectly happy to finance us in a way where that isn’t a goal of mine,” Cohen said via Britton. “If it were to happen, that would be fantastic. The reality is you’ve got to expect something in the middle someplace.”

Juan Soto Is Already Making an Impact for the New York Yankees

The Bombers have begun the 2024 season with two straight victories against the Houston Astros. Unsurprisingly, Soto has been a huge part of the equation for New York.

His first 10 plate appearances in pinstripes have resulted in a .571/.700/.714 triple slash with two RBI. He also unleashed a game-saving throw in the ninth inning on Opening Day to help the Yankees secure a win.

Soto is making $31 million with the Yankees this year, and he’s already been worth every penny. There is a question as to whether New York can afford the left-handed slugger’s projected salary moving forward, though. But like Heyman said in his article, “The Yankees didn’t trade almost all their rotation depth to rent this young wunderkind.”

They will at least try to make it happen, mostly because there likely won’t be much of a choice.