Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees in Monster $675 Million Deal

Juan Soto predicted to leave Yankees for $675 million deal.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is predicted to leave the team in free agency in a monster deal.

Soto is the top free agent available and has several teams interested in him. It’s expected that he will sign shortly, and MLB insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet predicted on his ‘At The Letters’ podcast on November 27 that Soto will sign a monster 15-year $675 million deal with the New York Mets.

“My final Soto projection, just so it’s here for the record. $675 over 15 to the Mets on December 15,” Nicholson-Smith said.

Soto getting $675 million would be a haul for the superstar outfielder. The hope for his agent Scott Boras is Soto can reach the $700 million threshold that Shohei Ohtani got last off-season.

But, if Soto does get 15 years at $675 million as Nicholson-Smith predicts, it would be a monster deal.

The outfielder hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

When Will Soto Sign With a Team?

Soto is expected to sign with a team either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12, according to Ronald Blum of The Associated Press.

“Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, asked teams to submit initial offers by Thanksgiving, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because it was not announced,” Blum reported.

The Yankees, Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays have all shown interest in Soto. All five teams also met with Boras and Soto in California.

MLB reporter Buster Olney also expected Soto to make a decision in the next week or so.

“Unlike last winter, when it felt like we were waiting for so many guys, I do think Soto is going to make a decision within the next 10 days or so,” Olney said on TSN’s First Up on November 26. “One executive said to me before the off-season began: ‘There’s not a lot of talent available. There will be a lot of teams going after the same guy.’ If you’re Alex Bregman, if you’re Pete Alonso, you need this Soto situation to be resolved.”

Soto is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger winner.

Aaron Judge Lobbies Yankees to Re-Sign Soto

Soto is the top free agent available and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is hopeful that he will remain in the Bronx.

Judge opened up on Soto’s free agency during a conference call to discuss him winning the MVP. There, he said he hadn’t spoken to the outfielder yet. But, he said Soto knows how everyone in New York feels about him.

He also knows having Soto remain a Yankee makes their team a World Series contender.

“Having a chance to have Juan hitting in front of me, I get to see a lot of pitches,” Judge said. “He’s going to be a tough at-bat in front of me. He’s going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. I think that was a big impact, having a guy like that in front of you. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I’d love that.”

Whether or not Soto will decide to remain with the Yankees is to be seen.