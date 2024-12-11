Yankees Predicted to Replace Clay Holmes With $12 Million Signing

Hal Steinbrenner speaking during a press conference

The New York Yankees allowed Clay Holmes to walk in free agency, a decision that was an easy one after struggling for parts of last season. While letting Holmes walk was the right choice, the Yankees will need to replace him.

They made Luke Weaver their closer late in the campaign, but if they want a more proven closer, there are options on the market. Veteran closer Kirby Yates is an intriguing name to consider, as he’s dominated for parts of his career.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted the Yankees would sign him to a one-year, $12 million deal, giving them a Holmes replacement for a relatively cheap price.

“Yates was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2024, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 with 33 saves while finishing eighth in AL Cy Young voting and earning his first All-Star selection since 2019.

“Despite that success, he is unlikely to land a long-term deal since he is already 37 years old, which helps mitigate some of the risk of signing top-tier relievers to big-money contracts,” Reuter wrote on December 9.

Does Yates Want to Leave the Texas Rangers?

Yates has found success with the Texas Rangers, but they’re in an interesting position. A reunion with the right-hander shouldn’t be counted out, but many predictions have him signing with a different ball club, even if it isn’t the New York Yankees.

He made comments suggesting he wanted to stay in Texas but added that he understands relievers have different paths, and it’s part of the business.

“That’s always open,” Yates said in September, according to Shawn McFarland of Dallas News. “I hope those talks happen. I’ve enjoyed it here, I think it’s a great fit, my family’s liked it here, it’s an easy transition for me. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, I’ll always be thankful for the Rangers organization, Rangers fans and everybody that’s treated me the way they have. That’s just kind of the life of a bullpen guy.”

Yates added that he wants to stay close to home, which the Yankees wouldn’t give him, perhaps a potential issue if he has suitors around Texas.

“I would like to stay close to home and obviously land somewhere where it’s easy to commute and see my family and have all of that,” Yates said. “I think that kind of plays into how you play on the field. Usually when you’re around your family and stuff, I would say, you’re more focused on the game.”

Yates’ Injury History Could Be Concerning

Throughout his career, Yates has been an interesting pitcher. In 2019, he posted a 1.19 ERA in 60 appearances. He followed that up with an injury in 2020 and posted a 12.46 ERA in 2020.

In 2022, Yates struggled again, finishing with a 5.14 ERA in just nine appearances.

His 2024 campaign was the best of his career. In 61 appearances, he posted a 1.17 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.

The New York Yankees would have to be mindful of his injuries and inconsistencies, which Jacob Mountz of FanSided highlighted.

“The one thing teams are rather skeptical about is his consistency. Yates got off to a poor start for the first four years of his career and has been injured numerous times since then. Yates only pitched 11.1 innings from 2020 through the end of 2022 to disastrous results.

“He returned in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and finished the season with a 3.28 ERA. His 2023 performance aside, when he is healthy, he is one of the top relievers in the game,” Mountz wrote on December 6.