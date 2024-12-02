Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Struggling Veteran

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves are interested in landing a left-handed hitter this winter, giving former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo a potential landing spot.

When the Yankees landed Verdugo, the hope was for him to come in and be an above-average hitter in the middle of the lineup. Instead, his bat never came around, and despite the elite defense he played throughout the campaign, it seems likely that Verdugo will only spend one season with the team.

With the Braves looking for a left-handed hitter, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors named Verdugo a potential candidate for Atlanta, among others.

“Fortunately for the Braves, there’s a fairly deep pool of inexpensive left-handed-hitting bats on this offseason’s market. Max Kepler, Michael Conforto, Alex Verdugo, Jesse Winker, David Peralta, Mike Tauchman and switch-hitting former top prospect Dylan Carlson are among the lefty bats available this winter,” Adams wrote on November 25.

A contending team filled with veterans, the Braves could be a logical landing spot for the outfielder.

Yankees Need to Allow Verdugo to Walk

Unless there’s a scenario where Verdugo signs a deal well below market price, the New York Yankees letting him walk is the logical thing to do.

They also have to eventually give Jasson Dominguez the opportunity to prove whether he’s an every-game MLB player, and signing Verdugo would only further block him.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted Verdugo is on his way out this winter. Pressnell believes Dominguez is the biggest reason for letting Verdugo go, which could open the door for him to play for the Atlanta Braves or a different club.