Yankees Predicted to Trade for All-Star Closer & .300 Hitter in Addition to Jazz Chisholm

The first two days of the Jazz Chisholm era with the Yankees have certainly gone well, with Chisholm following up his New York debut (an 8-2 win over the Red Sox) with a sizzling two-home run showing against the Phillies, a game that ended in a 14-4 blowout win. The first of what could be a handful of Yankees trade maneuvers appears to have gone well—why not more?

That’s the gist of the argument from MLB.com veteran reporter Mark Feinsand, who issued a late prediction on what the rest of the Yankees trade deadline period might look like. And if he is right, it will be a doozy, with two MLB stars possibly on their way to New York.

Both stars have already been connected to the Yankees in previous weeks, but now that the deadline is upon us, it’s time for the Yankees to pull the trigger. And while one option (Angels infielder Luis Rengifo) appears to be somewhat redundant after having brought on Chisholm, the other option (Marlins closer Tanner Scott) is still very much a need in New York.

Jazz Chisholm Only One of Many Reinforcements?

Here’s what Feinsand wrote in sussing out the remainder of the Yankees trade deadline moves on Monday evening, 24 hours ahead of the MLB deadline:

“Having already added Jazz Chisholm Jr., I still expect the Yankees to trade for at least one reliever and possibly an infielder. In a perfect world for New York, I believe that would be Luis Rengifo and Tanner Scott.”

Rengifo can play three infield positions and chip in as an outfielder, and is in the midst of his best MLB season, batting .300 for the Angels, who are selling at this trade deadline. If the Angels can net some decent prospects for Rengifo, who is under team control for next season, they will let him go.

Rengifo has been excellent most of the season, but has slumped lately since coming back from a wrist injury he suffered early in July. Rengifo was hitting .319 just ahead of his injury, and in seven games since, he is batting .125, with just three hits in 25 at-bats.

With Chisholm taking over third base for the Yankees—he made his MLB debut at the position on Monday—we can presume that adding Rengifo would mean he’d be likely to replace Gleyber Torres, who has had a frustrating year but is hitting better lately (.317 in 21 games heading into Monday night).

Yankees Trades More Likely to Focus on Pitching

The Yankees appear to be more focused on adding a starting pitcher at the trade deadline than adding another infielder, or a positional player. First base remains a concern if they do add a player, and neither Chisholm nor Rengifo has experience playing there.

Rumors on Monday night had the Yankees in “extensive talks” to acquire Jack Flaherty from the Tigers.

No matter what they do with Flaherty, Rengifo and the rest of the roster, there is no doubt the Yankees are looking to come away with another bullpen arm on Tuesday. Scott remains the top closer on the market, and though they may have to overpay, the Yankees’ interest is warranted.

But then, a handful of other contenders is interested, too.

Scott’s numbers this season—a 1.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 45.2 innings, as well as an All-Star appearance—mean that he is a hot commodity here at the MLB trade deadline. There isn’t a contender in baseball today, or perhaps ever, that did not want more bullpen help.

If these Yankees trade predictions are going to become reality, then, the Bombers will need to send out serious talent for Rengifo and Scott.