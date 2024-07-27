Yankees Strike Trade for Miami Marlins Star: Report

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Three Yankees prospects are headed to Miami in return, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Ramirez is New York’s No. 20 ranked prospect. So any other prospects going in the deal can be expected to come from further down the franchise’s farm system.

Ramirez, who joined the Yankees’ organization in 2019, last appeared for the Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He’s batting .224/.328/.364 with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

Chisholm has been one of the most discussed names ahead of the trade deadline. The former 2022 All-Star is slashing .249/.323/.407 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs this season. He won’t hit free agency until 2027.

This story will be updated.