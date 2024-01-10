Yankees Now ‘Favorites’ to Land All-Star Pitcher Despite Twitter Feuds

As the New York Yankees look to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2023 season, reports indicate that they are now the preferred destination for 2023 All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman.

“The Yankees have emerged as the top candidate to sign Marcus Stroman,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported. “I’m told the sides have had productive discussions in recent days.”

Reports about “mutual interest” between the Yankees and Stroman have circulated for a few days, but the right-handed free agent has been tied to several other new teams as well, including the San Francisco Giants. It now appears the Yankees hold the leading position.

“The Yankees, indeed, at this hour are the favorites to sign Marcus Stroman,” Morosi added in an appearance on MLB Network.

Marcus Stroman Has Called Out Yankees Pitchers, GM on Social Media

For some Yankees fans, however, this potential signing may come as a surprise. Stroman, one of the most enthusiastically-outspoken players in baseball, has taken shots at at the Yankees on social media in the past.

In 2019, Stroman seemed to respond to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after the executive told Yahoo! Sports that he didn’t think the pitcher was worth pursuing in a trade. Stroman, then with the New York Mets, quickly posted a graphic of his own stats compared to those of the Yankees’ rotation with the caption “straight cash homie” and a shrugging emoji.

Two years later, Stroman doubled down on his response to the perceived slights.

“Besides (Gerrit) Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years,” Stroman wrote in since-deleted tweets, per the New York Post. “Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol.”

Even as Stroman and the Yankees seem to be approaching an agreement for the 2024 season, Yankees fans have been quick to recall the pitcher’s past comments.

“Stroman has argued with nearly every Yankees fan on Twitter,” wrote one fan. “I’ll pass on him.”

Stroman has argued with nearly every Yankees fan on Twitter, and we expect him to act appropriately after he has a bad game at Yankee stadium and get booed by 45,000+? I’ll pass on him. — Matt ⚾️ (@yankeesguy93) January 7, 2024

“Maybe shouldn’t have tweeted about how much you hate this team and front office every single day for 4 years,” a popular Yankees blog posted.

Hmm maybe shouldn’t have tweeted about how much you hate this team and front office every single day for 4 years, then. That might’ve hurt you here. pic.twitter.com/ERltfswPhm — Yanks Go Yard (@YanksGoYardFS) January 7, 2024

A Resurgent Marcus Stroman Can Strengthen the Yankees Pitching Rotation

Controversy aside, adding Stroman could make sense for the Yankees and a pitching rotation that could use a stronger option after Cole. After missing out on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and with hopes of resigning southpaw Jordan Montgomery dwindling, Stroman is one of the stronger starters left on the market.

In a nine-year MLB career, Stroman has pitched for a 3.65 ERA, 1,091 strikeouts and 77 wins across 1,303.2 innings. While his best years may be behind him — including a 2017 campaign for the Toronto Blue Jays that earned him votes for that year’s Cy Young award — Stroman appears to be trending back up after last season with the Chicago Cubs. The Long Island native was voted to the All-Star game for the first time since 2019.

“Stroman I think fits the Yankees very well in lots of different ways,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “We know first and foremost, they have got a lot of work to do in that rotation.”