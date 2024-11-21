MLB Execs Expects Juan Soto to Remain With Yankees Getting Over $600 Million

MLB executives expect the New York Yankees to re-sign Juan Soto in free agency.

Soto is the top free agent available and the star outfielder has plenty of suitors interested in him. The Yankees and New York Mets are considered the front runners to sign him, but the majority of MLB executives believe he will remain with the Yankees.

ESPN polled 18 MLB executives and 12 of them expect Soto to sign with the Yankees. 11 of the executives also believe he will get over $600 million.

“Do you think George Steinbrenner would allow one of the best players in the world to leave?” one executive from a smaller market said. “I know the Dodgers are the new Yankees, but he’s in pinstripes now.”

Some execs thought Soto fits in best with the Yankees and their lineup. They also believe New York can’t afford to lose him, which is why they will offer him the best deal.

“I think Brian Cashman will show ownership just how valuable he is to their lineup,” another executive opined.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.

One Exec Expects Mets to Outbid For Soto

Although the majority of executives expect Soto to re-sign with the Yankees, one is confident he will sign with the Mets.

It’s been made clear that Soto and his agent Scott Boras are after the highest bid. Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown his desire to get the most money, which is why one executive believes Soto will go to the Mets.

“Cohen spent on [Justin] Verlander and [Max] Scherzer at the wrong age for both of them,” one exec said. “[Francisco] Lindor is proof [signing a big star] can pay off. And Scott will sell him on that [Soto’s age, 26].”

Soto would be a great fit for the Mets and Cohen is ready to spend for him. MLB insider Michael Kay of YES Network says Cohen has told Boras he will add $50 million to whatever the highest offer is.

“And then I’ve heard from somebody in baseball today [Monday] that [Steve] Cohen’s willing to go $50 million over whatever anybody offers,” Kay said. “So it looks like the Mets really want to get this guy.”

The Mets were one of several teams who did meet with Soto and Boras in California.

Yankees Owner Calls Meeting With Soto ‘Good’

New York had its meeting with Soto in California and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the meeting was good.

The Yankees’ main goal this offseason is to re-sign Soto and Steinbrenner knows that the fans want him back as well.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

However, when asked what the Yankees’ chances of re-signing Soto is, Steinbrenner gave a lackluster answer.

“No idea,” Steinbrenner said when asked if he was confident the team would re-sign Soto. “We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that.”

Soto could get upwards of $700 million in free agency on a 13-year deal.