Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With All-Star Via Trade

Hal Steinbrenner speaking to media

The New York Yankees made a splash when they signed Max Fried to a long-term deal. Signing Fried signaled that the Yankees plan to build a World Series roster for 2025, but there are more ways than one for them to accomplish that.

The Yankees have plenty of money to spend and players to trade, making it likely they’ll have a different looking team next season in some capacity. Among the players they could look to trade include Nestor Cortes, who Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report named their “most likely player to be traded.”

“With Gerrit Cole still in the fold, Cortes may be the odd man out in a rotation that also includes Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and Clarke Schmidt. Cortes has one remaining year of arbitration eligibility before free agency, and given that he posted a 3.77 ERA across 174.1 innings pitched, there should be quite a few suitors,” Kelly wrote on November 18.

Yankees Predicted to Trade Cortes

The New York Yankees need to replace a few players, both in the lineup and bullpen. Moving Cortes likely wouldn’t help them land a star, but he could be an added piece in a bigger trade.

After signing Fried, there doesn’t seem to be much room for Cortes in the Yankees rotation. Luis Gil has been a name on the trade market during the Winter Meetings. If the Yankees were to make a blockbuster move involving Gil, even then, moving Cortes could still be possible.

Chris Landers of FanSided believes he won’t be back in 2025, predicting the Yankees would cut ties with him.

Why the Yankees Should Trade Cortes

Cortes hasn’t been the same type of pitcher he was earlier in his New York Yankees career move over the past two seasons. In his defense, the left-hander dealt with an arm injury for parts of the past campaign, but that doesn’t ignore his stuff playing at the level it used to.

Cortes seems to have been impacted heavily by the pitch clock, as he’s a pitcher who attempts to mess with hitters’ timing.

If he’s healthy and can get that under control, he could be a decent option for a different team. For the Yankees, however, moving him now in a deal for an upgrade elsewhere seems to be the better plan.