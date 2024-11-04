Yankees Trade Proposal Would Move Gil & Jones for Left-Handed Ace

The New York Yankees will have an opportunity to improve their roster in more ways than one this winter. Between free agency and potential trades, the Yankees have a ton to work with. Having an above-average farm system and money to spend should only help them reach their ultimate goal of winning a World Series.

There will be multiple options for them to pursue in both markets, including left-hander Garrett Crochet, who’s viewed as a prime trade candidate.

Buster Olney of ESPN highlighted that Crochet is expected to be moved this winter, naming the Yankees a landing spot for the flame-throwing left-hander.

“The assumption of many rival executives is that Garrett Crochet will be moved this winter, and relatively early, given that the White Sox and interested teams already did a lot of prep work on this at the trade deadline,” Olney wrote on November 4…

“For the White Sox, a massive return built around a prime position player prospect is probably the best possible scenario, and you’d assume the usual suspects would be involved in conversations — the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers were interested in July and will be again this winter, with the Yankees and other contenders looking to add a left-hander who will be under team control for two more seasons.”

Yankees Trade Package for Crochet

If the New York Yankees were to put together a package for Crochet in the offseason, they should expect it to be a hefty one. As Olney mentioned, there will be multiple contending teams interested in signing the ace, as he was one of the better pitchers in Major League Baseball during the season.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together a trade package for the Yankees in July, days before the trade deadline, that would’ve landed them Crochet.

His deal involved Luis Gil and Spencer Jones as the headliners, two of the Yankees’ best young players.

“The Yankees are “in” on every star who gets traded, because GM Brian Cashman always does his due diligence. To net Crochet, the Yankees could offer a package centered around Luis Gil, who got off to a phenomenal start this season, along with outfield prospect Spencer Jones, then finish the deal with right-hander Will Warren.

“Gil would go right into the White Sox’s rotation. Jones, 23, could be a centerpiece in Chicago’s lineup for years to come,” Bowden wrote on July 25. “He has 30-homer, 30-steal potential in the future, but his hit tool needs work as he strikes out too much and has holes at the plate.”

Jones was once viewed as untouchable but struck out at an alarming rate in the minors in 2024, perhaps changing the Yankees’ stance on the youngster.

How Crochet Would Fit with the Yankees

If there are any reasons to avoid sending a massive haul for Crochet, it’s due to him having a lack of experience as a starting pitcher. The New York Yankees moving multiple assets for a pitcher who became a full-time starter in 2024 would be questionable, but he was lights-out for much of the campaign.

Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and struck out 209 hitters in 146.0 innings pitched.

He’d be an excellent fit for the Yankees rotation if he managed to stay healthy, but there will be rightful questions about him doing so until he pitches more innings as a starter.

If the Yankees are comfortable with him being available, they should look to make a trade for him.