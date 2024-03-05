Yankees Opening Day 2024 Roster Projection: LeMahieu Leads Lineup

MLB Opening Day is slated for March 28 — just over three weeks away — and the New York Yankees are looking to redeem themselves. After a playoff-less 2023 season marked the club’s 14th consecutive year without an AL Championship, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB Network on March 4 that he’s “excited about where our group is” before 2024, having said earlier in spring training that returning to “an elite offense” is a “reasonable expectation.”

There’s a lot of undeniable talent on the Yankees’ roster. Despite the team’s disappointing results, ace Gerrit Cole won the Cy Young Award last season, and when healthy, slugger Aaron Judge was almost on pace to match his record-setting 62-homer season. On paper, there’s no real reason the team can’t dominate in 2024 — but they’ll have to stay off the injured list.

Batting Lineup

On February 14, Boone told reporters at spring training, including NY Post’s Greg Joyce, that he wants to see DJ LeMahieu take the batting lineup’s lead spot in 2024.

“If we can solve that leadoff spot — look, I want it to be DJ and hopefully it is, but certainly Alex Verdugo up there is a possibility — if that leadoff spot gets settled, then we have a chance to be a really special offense,” Boone told reporters. “Because I do feel like the middle of the lineup then around Aaron and Juan has a chance to be deep and special.”

With LeMahieu leading off, newly-acquired Juan Soto will almost certainly bat second, with five-time All-Star Judge slotting into his preferred lineup spot at third.

Aaron Boone: "My expectation is that we are an elite offense again. That’s what I expect. I think it’s a reasonable expectation with what we have. But again, we have to go show you." — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 14, 2024

On March 4, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty projected the Yankees’ full batting lineup to be set as follows:

DJ LeMahieu (3B) Juan Soto (LF) Aaron Judge (CF) Giancarlo Stanton (DH) Anthony Rizzo (1B) Gleyber Torres (2B) Alex Verdugo (RF) Jose Trevino (C) Anthony Volpe (SS)

While the first three batters are essentially locked, there may be movement from the fourth batter onwards. Giancarlo Stanton had a career-worst season in 2023, and if his production doesn’t show improvement in spring training, he could easily find himself getting bumped below Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. Torres ranked second on the Yankees in home runs last season, only behind Judge, so he’s likely to contend to be higher on the lineup.

Catcher Austin Wells, outfielders Trent Grisham and Oswaldo Cabrera, and infielder Oswald Peraza will almost certainly be on the bench as backups this season.

Starting Rotation

Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt will all return to the Yankees’ rotation in 2024, and Marcus Stroman, who New York acquired on a two-year, $37 million deal on January 11, will fill the last spot.

That sets the team’s rotation as follows:

Gerrit Cole (RHP)

Carlos Rodón (LHP)

Marcus Stroman (RHP)

Nestor Cortes (LHP)

Clarke Schmidt (RHP)

The Yankees have been linked to free agent starters Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery at various times throughout the offseason, with the team even making a five-year, $150 million offer to Snell prior to signing Stroman. Snell rejected the Yankees’ offer “because he wanted more money or one more year,” according to MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, and even though the two-time Cy Young winner has now readjusted his asking price to short-term, high-value deals to find a team before Opening Day, the Yankees are unlikely to still be interested.

New York has also been linked to Dylan Cease this winter, who the Chicago White Sox have been looking to trade since entering a rebuild. On January 7, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that while multiple teams, including the Yankees, have shown interest in trading for Cease, “no one has stepped up and is willing to offer a package of at least two top-100 prospects and two other players.”

The starting rotation is unlikely to change at this stage, with any interest in adding Snell, Montgomery, or Cease having effectively passed. Unless a bargain deal is secured at the last minute, the Yankees will open the season on March 28 with Stroman as their only addition from last season. Right-hander Luke Weaver and prospects Clayton Beeter, Luis Gil, and Will Warren will likely see time on the mound in case of injury.

Bullpen

Last season, the Yankees’ bullpen recorded a 3.34 ERA in 619 innings, the best among all MLB teams and substantially stronger than that posted by the team’s starting rotation (4.44 ERA). With very little movement in this area this offseason, the Yankees are hoping the same relievers can repeat the success they had last year.

In 2024, Clay Holmes will return as New York’s closer, with Caleb Ferguson, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Tommy Kahnle locked in as a set-up men. Ian Hamilton and Victor González will handle the middle innings, and they’ll likely be joined by Ron Marinaccio, at least until Scott Effross returns from the IL. Luke Weaver may see some starts this season, especially if there’s an injury in the rotation, but otherwise, he’ll be a strong option out of the bullpen.