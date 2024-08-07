Yankees’ ‘Perfect’ $70 Million Deadline Target Named Offseason Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees supplemented their offense at the trade deadline by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. However, one of their top rumored targets was third baseman Ryan McMahon. The Colorado Rockies had no interest in trading him in July, but could that tune change this winter?

CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson thinks there’s at least a small chance it could. He included McMahon on his list of offseason trade candidates.

“The Rockies were adamant they weren’t moving McMahon at the deadline — that despite him being in the midst of a career-best season and being owed $44 million over the next three years,” he said. “Might they change their minds this offseason? Probably not. We do think that other teams will continue to monitor McMahon as they seek infield help.”

McMahon is in the middle of a six-year, $70 million deal that keeps him under contract through 2027. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 and is hitting .252/.343/.426 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 53 runs scored through 408 plate appearances.

His numbers looked a lot better heading into the midsummer classic. McMahon posted a .797 OPS with 14 homers, 21 doubles, 45 RBI and 48 runs scored in 408 first-half plate appearances. Since coming out of the break, the third baseman has struggled to a .543 OPS with just three extra-base hits in 62 trips to the plate.

Ryan McMahon Would’ve Been a ‘Perfect Fit’ on the 2024 Yankees

Between the struggles from first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Gleyber Torres and third baseman D.J. LeMahieu, the Yankees needed to add an infielder at the deadline. There was never any inkling that the Rockies were seriously entertaining the idea of trading McMahon. If they did, though, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman probably would’ve picked up the phone quickly.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan mentioned McMahon as a potential fit for the Yankees in his early trade deadline primer on June 4.

“When you’ve got Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, what more do you need? Well, another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice. Maybe a corner-infield bat? ((Ryan) McMahon would be a perfect fit, actually),” he said. “Otherwise, the Yankees look awfully good, and that’s before they get the equivalent of a megatrade: the return of reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.”

Of course, a trade with Colorado never came to fruition, which led the Yankees to pivot and acquire Chisholm. The start of his career in the Bronx has been stellar across his first 33 trips to the plate. The 26-year-old is hitting .300/.364/.700 with four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored with the Bombers.

If McMahon Is Available This Winter, Would the Yankees Still Be Interested?

While a lot can change between now and the offseason, McMahon in pinstripes still seems like a good idea. Chisholm has been playing a lot of third base since landing in the Bronx. However, his versatility would allow New York to make room for the right player.

Chisholm has racked up time at various spots on the diamond since debuting in 2020. Other than the outfield, he’s also quite comfortable playing second base. Torres is the Yankees’ incumbent starting second baseman. He’s making $14.2 million in 2024 but will reach free agency in November.

Depending on what the Yankees do to supplement the 2025 roster, Chisholm could fill a hole at either second or third base. If the Rockies suddenly decide they want to trade McMahon, Chisholm could simply shift over to second to make the hot corner available.

One of New York’s biggest offseason priorities will involve trying to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto. His next contract could potentially surpass $500 million. Since team owner Hal Steinbrenner also wants to get payroll under control, the Yankees might be on the prowl for productive players under contract for multiple seasons.

McMahon would still fit that description perfectly if the Rockies ever decide to trade him away.