Yankees Warned Against Trade for Potential ‘Bust’ All-Star to Replace Clay Holmes

The Yankees would like, in the next two days, to come up with a trade that would add Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott to their mix. That much has been reported. While the surface numbers are impressive and the value Scott would bring is obvious, however, a Yankees trade—and a trade by all other MLB teams, for that matter—is being warned against, especially in a blockbuster deal for the closer.

That’s something of a surprise. Scott’s numbers this season—a 1.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 45.2 innings, as well as an All-Star appearance—mean that he is a hot commodity here at the MLB trade deadline. There isn’t a contender in baseball today, or perhaps ever, that did not want more bullpen help.

Count the Yankees among them. Despite a solid overall showing from the bullpen, there is not much belief in the depth of this unit, nor is there much faith in Clay Holmes as the present or future closer in New York. The Yankees, having already addressed the need for infield help with the trade for Jazz Chisholm, are certain to add more, with at least one reliever coming to the Bronx.

Thus, Scott is a sensible target for GM Brian Cashman to bring in as a Clay Holmes replacement. Or is he?

Tanner Scott’s Walk & Strikeout Numbers Are Concerning

It’s a fair question posed by Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer in an article this week titled, “Potential 2024 MLB Trade Deadline Busts to Avoid,” in which Rymer has Scott leading off the list. The gist is that Scott’s ERA has been impressive, and he has only allowed 19 hits in 45 innings. But control issues—27 walks in those 45 innings—are a red flag for the Yankees.

So are the lack of strikeouts for a pitcher who throws as hard as Scott can. Scott struck out 12.0 batters per 9 innings pitched last year, but that number is down to 10.4, the lowest of any full season in his career.

Wrote Rymer:

“(Tanner Scott) comes off as overpowering, as his fastball sits at 96.9 mph and batted balls off him average just 82.3 mph. So, what’s with the massive 1.74-run gap between his actual ERA and his expected ERA?

“It has a lot to do with how watching Scott pitch is about as uncomfortable as facing him in the box. His strikeout and walk rates have both trended in the wrong direction in 2024, to a point where his K/BB ratio has been cut more than in half (2.0) relative to 2023 (4.3).

That Scott is ‘overpowering’ is also somewhat theoretical.”

Yankees Trade for Another Closer Option Inevitable?

Still, Scott is the headliner in a bullpen market that is definitely favoring sellers. Assuming that A’s star Mason Miller is not going anywhere, and that the demands made by White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet (he won’t pitch in the playoffs without an extension) make him untenable as a starter-to-reliever option, the list of top-shelf relievers on the trade market is short.

Scott is certainly on it, even with the walk-strikeout concerns.

And there will be Yankees trade competition, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post reporting that the Orioles, Phillies, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Mariners are also in the mix for Scott.

“Looking to enhance their bullpen in a big way, the Yankees are one of six contending teams said prominently involved in trade talks for Marlins All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott, who hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 13 and is the most coveted closer on the market,” Heyman noted.