Former Yankees Slugger Predicts Juan Soto Re-Signs in Massive 14-Year Deal

Former Yankees slugger predicts Soto re-signs in massive deal.

Former New York Yankees slugger Todd Frazier believes Juan Soto will return to the Bronx in a massive deal.

Soto is the top free agent available and the Yankees are hoping to re-sign him. However, New York has competition in retaining the superstar outfielder, but Frazier is confident Soto will remain in the Bronx.

Speaking on his ‘Foul Territory’ show that he co-hosts, Frazier shared his prediction for Soto and has him signing a 14-year deal worth $700 million.

“I think he is going to be a Yankee, I do,” Frazier said. “I think it is going to be around 14 years, $700 million, in my opinion. You have to get a big price and he’s 26. He probably wants to play until he’s 40 years old, I think that is where it is, I think that is where the offer should be. As crazy as it sounds. I see the Yankees getting him at $700 million, 14 years, $50 million a year.”

Although Frazier has Soto signing a 14-year deal for $700 million, there is talk the deal could be more than that. Soto reportedly has multiple offers for more than $700 million, but Frazier is confident Soto will remain in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.

Frazier played for the Yankees in 2017 after being traded from the Chicago White Sox. In 66 games in New York, he hit 11 home runs with 32 RBIs, but he left in free agency to sign with the New York Mets.

Yankees Bid For Soto Above $700 Million

New York has reportedly upped its bid for Soto, which has now exceeded $700 million.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees have upped their offer, following the Mets going past $700 million, too.

“The Yankees and Mets both remain heavily involved in the five-team Juan Soto Derby. With both clubs recently upping offers into the $710 million-$730 million range — MLB record territory. As it’s believed the sweepstakes could be within a day or two of an historic conclusion,” Heyman wrote.

“Both New York teams showed how serious they are with recent changes to offers. And, both now have extended bids above Shohei Ohtani’s record $700M deal,” Heyman added. “It is believed the Mets may be slightly higher as of Saturday night, but the respective offers appear to be within shouting distance.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.

Soto Expected to Make a Decision Soon

Teams and fans likely won’t have to wait much longer for Soto’s decision.

According to ESPN MLB insider Alden Gonzalez, Soto is expected to reach a decision before the end of the Winter Meetings.

“Juan Soto’s much-hyped free agency is nearing its final stages. With a source familiar with the process opening the possibility that the star outfielder could pick his destination by the end of this week. Before the start of the annual winter meetings,” Gonzalez wrote.

“The industry’s agents and executives will descend upon Dallas this Sunday. Soto is widely expected to sign a record-breaking contract before they depart the following Thursday. And, could do so before they even arrive, an industry source told ESPN on Tuesday,” Gonzalez added.

Soto is a four-time MLB All-Star.