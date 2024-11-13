Yankees All-Star Pitcher Predicted to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency

The New York Yankees have questions in their bullpen as ex-closer Clay Holmes is a free agent.
Holmes lost the Yankees’ closer job in September but did pitch well as a set-up man in the playoffs. Although he lost the closer role, he still was an important part of the bullpen, but Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicts Holmes will sign with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency on a two-year $24 million deal.
“The control problems that plagued him down the stretch of the regular season are hard to put out of your mind, and likely mean A) he won’t be back with the Yankees and B) he’s not going to make as much money as it once appeared he would,” Kelly wrote.
“Still, there will be plenty of contenders interested in Holmes, likely enough that he’ll be able to get a multi-year deal if that’s what he wants,” Kelly added. “He would be a nice addition to the Orioles as a setup man for closer Félix Bautista, who will return after missing the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.”
As Kelly writes, Holmes would be a key set-up man for Baltimore. He would also leave the Yankees for a divisional rival and remain in the AL East for a team that is expected to compete with New York for the division crown.
Holmes Struggled in 2024
Holmes was one of the top relievers in baseball but did struggle with consistency in 2024.
The right-hander was an All-Star in 2024 but did struggle after the All-Star break as his command was an issue.
“Clay Holmes was an All-Star for the second time in three years this past campaign for the New York Yankees, posting a 2.77 ERA in 40 games during the first half of the season,” Kelly wrote. “However, the 31-year-old lost the closer’s job late in the 2024 season, posting a 3.75 ERA in 27 games following the All-Star break.”
But, as Kelly pointed out, Holmes had a 2.25 ERA across 13 playoff appearances with the Yankees.
Yankees Never Lost Faith in Holmes
Despite Holmes losing the closer’s job, the Yankees never lost faith in him.
New York still put him in high-leverage situations and during the playoffs, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they had confidence in him.
“I never felt like he was far off,” Boone said. “There was a stretch where he got hit hard a couple times and lost some saves. But, he never really was erratic with his command, and the stuff was all there. … I always felt like even though I changed the role a little bit. Knew he had everything to handle it, especially being a really good pitcher. It’s been good to see him really finish the season as strong as he did, and obviously pitching as well as he is for us right now.”
Holmes, meanwhile, said he knew what he needed to fix to get better.
“I knew the things I needed to do to be successful. To help this team be the most successful that we can,” Holmes said. “For me, it was just refocusing on those things and getting back to being my best. When I’m at my best, my sinker is really good. I made it a point to figure that out and start throwing that more. It’s been there, and I’m starting to have some success with that again.”
Holmes has been an All-Star in 2022 and 2024.
Comments
Yankees All-Star Pitcher Predicted to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency