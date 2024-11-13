Yankees All-Star Pitcher Predicted to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency

The New York Yankees have questions in their bullpen as ex-closer Clay Holmes is a free agent.

Holmes lost the Yankees’ closer job in September but did pitch well as a set-up man in the playoffs. Although he lost the closer role, he still was an important part of the bullpen, but Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicts Holmes will sign with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency on a two-year $24 million deal.

“The control problems that plagued him down the stretch of the regular season are hard to put out of your mind, and likely mean A) he won’t be back with the Yankees and B) he’s not going to make as much money as it once appeared he would,” Kelly wrote.