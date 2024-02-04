Phillies Projected As Surprise Destination for Cody Bellinger

Toward the tail end of a relatively quiet offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have been named as a surprise team in the mix to add the most coveted slugger left on the free-agent market.

Writing for USA Today, MLB columnist Bob Nightengale reported that the Phillies might shock fans and rivals by adding Cody Bellinger or starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

“Several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger,” according to Nightengale. “Their lone big move has been re-signing Aaron Nola, and Bellinger certainly would provide Gold Glove-caliber defense and another bat to balance the lineup.”

Where Does Cody Bellinger Fit in the Philadelphia Phillies Lineup?

After a Comeback Player of the Year season in 2023, Bellinger is widely seen as the best left-handed bat in the free agent market, with an ability to play in the outfield or at first base that makes him a fit for virtually any team.

Bellinger has been frequently tied to a return to the Chicago Cubs, but some other landing spots have been suggested by analysts, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Jesse Rogers of ESPN has reported that he’s looking for a $200 million package and that high cost has resulted in prolonged negotiations.

Now, the Phillies are a surprise entry into the sweepstakes, but perhaps they shouldn’t be.

After reaching the World Series in 2022 and then the National League Championship Series in 2023, the Phillies seem as if they are one blockbuster acquisition away from winning it all in the near future. While their bullpen seems to be a more glaring weakness, a lefty like Bellinger would make one of the most fearsome batting orders in MLB even more so.

At center field, Bellinger could replace Brandon Marsh (who slashed .277/.372/.458 in 2023) or Johan Rojas (.302/.342/.430 in 2023). If he reapproaches his 2023 slash averages of .307/.356/.525, opposing pitchers could be in even more trouble with a lineup that would also include Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos.

However, Nightingale noted that at the current projected price, the “Phillies plan to remain patient.”

Philadelphia Phillies Revealed As Sleeper to Add Jordan Montgomery

Explaining the Phillies’ emergence as a sleeper to add Jordan Montgomery, Nightingale reported that the reigning World Series champion starter “would strengthen the top of the rotation.”

But, like its impressive batting order, the Phillies have a relatively strong top of their rotation already between Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

It seems that Philadelphia has emerged as the potential destination for these marquee free agents largely thanks to the reputation of President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, rather than any major need that they fill on the roster.

“The Phillies certainly haven’t been shy about making big moves over the last few years under Dave Dombrowski,” Brady Farkas of FanNation’s Fastball noted. “They have signed Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner in the last few years, and with the sting of losing in the NLCS fresh on their minds, perhaps Dombrowski is feeling bold again.”