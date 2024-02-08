Insider Floats Phillies Trading for $16 Million All-Star Closer

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a relatively quiet offseason, extending star pitcher Aaron Nola, but not doing much else to grab headlines.

After two seasons of deep playoff runs without a championship to show for them, though, MLB insider Jon Morosi has predicted that the Phillies may strike with a big move soon. Morosi named Philadelphia as a likely trade destination for Boston Red Sox All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

“Now, the question is, which teams could acquire Jansen right now,” Morosi said during an appearance on MLB Network. “The quickest answer and one that a lot of people in the industry think is somewhat viable is the (Los Angeles) Dodgers … (but) I would also mention one more team that’s been somewhat quiet this offseason: the Phillies.”

Morosi underscored that “the Red Sox are in fact listening on Jansen” and he added that the Phillies are a likely destination not only because they have yet to make significant improvements to their roster this offseason, but also because he could fill the team’s biggest need.

“The Phillies, of course they brought back Nola, but for the most part, they have not really addressed the main reason why it was the (Arizona) Diamondbacks and not themselves who advanced to the World Series last year, and that’s their bullpen,” Morosi said. “So, again, Jansen is available… and two teams to watch there: the Dodgers and the Phillies.”

Kenley Jansen Could Give the Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen a True Closer

After losing Craig Kimbrel to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency, it’s even less clear who might serve as the Phillies’ closer than it was in 2023.

The relief corps currently includes Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto and Matthew Strahm, all of whom could get a crack at closing games but none of whom have a “true closer” resumé like Jansen’s.

In a 14-year MLB career, Jansen has saved 420 games and has racked up 1,159 strikeouts, including 29 saves and 52 strikeouts in the 2023 campaign. He received an All-Star bid for the fourth time last season, suggesting he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank.

Morosi also detailed what it might cost the Phillies to add Jansen, who will be on the second year of a two-year, $32 million contract next season.

“If you trade him, it’s not just to trade him,” Morosi explained. “It’s because either, a, Craig Breslow (is) trying to bring in multiples of pitching back to replenish the depth of the Red Sox, or that by clearing some of Jansen’s salary, that they could potentially free up enough money to then make a play for one of the available free agents.”

Philadelphia Phillies President Dave Dombrowski Reveals Outlook on Making a Big Roster Move

In an appearance on local radio station 94 WIP, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski offered his outlook on the state of the roster and the likelihood of a blockbuster move happening before Opening Day.

“I can’t tell you that somebody doesn’t fall into your lap at some point where you say, ‘Gee, that’s an opportunity we can’t turn down,’” he said, hedging the line between committing to a major splash and disparaging the current state of the team.

If Dombrowski sees Jansen as the kind of closer who can deliver in big games, trading for him might be that kind of opportunity for the Phillies.