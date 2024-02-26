Phillies Predicted to Land $16 Million 4-Time All-Star in Midseason Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies are quickly approaching opening day without making any major upgrades to their bullpen, an area of the roster that projects to lack the kind of “shutdown closer” who can make the difference in deep playoff runs.

That could change at some point in the 2024 season, however, as Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts the Phillies will add four-time All Star Kenley Jansen in a midseason trade with the Boston Red Sox.

“There are a bunch of contenders who could end up wanting Jansen at the trade deadline, but Philadelphia is the one almost certain to be shopping for relief help,” Miller noted in an article that predicted Jansen “finishes 2024” with the Phillies. “There has also been rumbling in recent weeks that the Phillies could trade for Jansen before the season even begins, but they’ll probably see how things go … before they make a big move.”

Kenley Jansen Could Solidify the Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen

The Phillies have largely retained a bullpen that ranked among the top-five in all of MLB last season, though they lost Craig Kimbrel — the nearest thing they had to a “closer” last year — to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency.

Kimbrel finished 45 games for the Phillies in 2023, while Gregory Soto, Jeff Hoffman and José Alvarado all closed 12 or 13. Those latter three relievers, along with 22-year-old youngster Orion Kerkering and 32-year-old veteran Dylan Covey, all project to fulfill a closer-by-committee approach for the Phillies without any roster additions.

But Jansen has a pedigree that would be far and away the most impressive on the Phillies’ relief corps. He is a two-time Reliever of the Year, has made the All-MLB second team and holds the most saves in Los Angeles Dodgers history at 350.

Though his production has dipped since he left the Dodgers in 2022, he is still dependable to earn saves.

“Jansen … has converted 108-of-124 save chances over the past three seasons. And 87 percent isn’t bad at all,” according to Miller. “Among the 25 pitchers with at least 40 saves since the beginning of 2021, only Josh Hader (91 percent) is north of 90… Hader (103), Jansen and Emmanuel Clase (110) are also the only ones with at least 95 saves during that time.”

Philadelphia Phillies Owner John Middleton Saving ‘Powder’ for a Midseason Roster Upgrade

On paper, Jansen appears to offer a potential roster upgrade for the Phillies, particularly if he demonstrates that he’s healthy and productive to start the season.

And if the Red Sox are looking toward the future, they would likely maximize his value by holding out for a midseason trade to a playoff team in need of a closer. Jansen is set to earn $16 million this season before hitting free agency.

Phillies owner John Middleton hinted that he and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi are waiting until the season gets underway to make any significant acquisitions.

“What Dave decided we’d do — and I agree with him — is save the powder,” Middleton told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He said, ‘If you don’t spend it now, you could always spend it in July and maybe make a better, more aggressive trade, and you’ve got the money to pay for it.”

There should be a few closer options available as the trade deadline approaches, and the Phillies certainly seem to be gearing up for a midseason trade for a player like Jansen.