Phillies Opening Day 2024 Roster Projection: Schwarber Leads Off

Opening Day is slated for just over two weeks away on March 28, and for the Philadelphia Phillies, it will largely be the usual suspects lining up on the 26-man roster.

In their biggest move of the offseason, the Phillies extended ace Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million contract on November 19, 2023, locking in their starting rotation’s 1-2 punch of Nola and Zack Wheeler for the 2024 season. The team also signed free agent utility man Whit Merrifield to a one-year, $8 million deal on February 19, but otherwise, the Phillies had a relatively quiet winter, only branching out to retool their farm system with minor-league acquisitions.

To be fair, the Phillies went into the offseason with a roster already stacked with talent. After a World Series appearance in 2022 and playoff berth last season — which admittedly ended in a disappointing exit in the AL Championship Series — the team only needed to address very minor depth issues before 2024. Other than that, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

Batting Lineup

Kyle Schwarber (DH) Trea Turner (SS) Bryce Harper (1B) Nick Castellanos (RF) Alec Bohm (3B) Bryson Stott (2B) J.T. Realmuto (C) Brandon Marsh (LF) Johan Rojas (CF)

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has historically been set on using Kyle Schwarber in the lead-off spot, and considering the team is 151-100 over the past two seasons when Schwarber leads off (including the playoffs), and 45-48 when he doesn’t, he’s likely to stick with that plan in 2024.

Utility men Edmundo Sosa and recently-acquired Whit Merrifield will provide depth on the bench, along with catcher Garrett Stubbs and outfielder Jake Cave.

Starting Rotation

Zack Wheeler (RHP)

Aaron Nola (RHP)

Ranger Suarez (LHP)

Taijuan Walker (RHP)

Cristopher Sanchez (LHP)

Recently-extended Nola has made six consecutive Opening Day starts for the Phillies, and while Zack Wheeler definitely has a case to pitch first in the rotation this season, Nola is likely to get the Opening Day start again.

Going into 2024, the Phillies have one of the strongest starting rotations in MLB, and barring any injuries, they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Bullpen

José Alvarado (LHP)

Seranthony Domínguez (RHP)

Jeff Hoffman (RHP)

Gregory Soto (LHP)

Matt Strahm (LHP)

Orion Kerkering (RHP)

Spencer Turnbull (RHP)

Connor Brogdon (RHP)

José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto, and Matt Strahm are locked in to return to the Phillies’ bullpen this season, and at this stage, Orion Kerkering is essentially a sure thing as well. The final two relievers are less certain.

At spring training, Connor Brogdon and Spencer Turnbull are competing with a slew of other relievers for the remaining two spots in the bullpen, including Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz, Michael Mercado, and recently-acquired Kolby Allard, Max Castillo, and Michael Rucker. Dylan Covey is currently on the IL with shoulder tightness, so depending on his recovery timeline, he may also be a contender for a bullpen spot.

Brogdon was rocked in his first spring training appearance but has improved considerably since then. The 29-year-old is out of options, so if he doesn’t make the team, the Phillies will have to trade or designate him for assignment. Similarly, Turnbull can only be sent to the minors voluntarily, and considering he adds rotation depth as well as a bullpen arm, the Phillies are likely to want to hold onto him rather than risk him refusing a minor-league stint.