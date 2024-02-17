Phillies Land 3-Time All-Star On $8 Million Deal

Spring training is underway and another free agent is off the market. On February 16, utility player Whit Merrifield agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, bolstering the Phillies’ roster before Opening Day on March 28.

The Phillies will be the third team of Merrifield’s MLB career, with the 35-year-old having already played for the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2023 with the Blue Jays, Merrifield slashed .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs, earning his third All-Star selection.

Inside Merrifield’s Deal With the Phillies

On February 16, Merrifield and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal with a club option for the 2025 season, according to Rosenthal. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi elaborated that the contract includes a $7 million base salary for the 2024 season, with an $8 million club option or $1 million buyout for 2025, plus a bonus and awards package.

The deal is worth more than expected, with Sportrac projecting Merrifield to sign a two-year, $12.9 million deal out of free agency this winter.

World Series Contention for 2024 Phillies

After their second-place finish to the Houston Astros in 2022, the Phillies had a season of ups-and-downs in 2023, eventually bouncing back to advance to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by the Arizona Diamondbacks. With a clear goal to return to the World Series in 2024, adding Merrifield to the roster is a step in the right direction, even if he is largely used as a bench option.

On February 13, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden noted Merrifield’s potential to be a “10th player” for Philadelphia.

“I’ve felt all offseason his best landing spot would be with Philadelphia, where he could be the ’10th player,’ filling it at second base and in left field, with the ability to also play some third base, center field, right field and DH,” Bowden wrote. “He would help protect the Phillies from injuries, like the minor knee issue that has sidelined left fielder Brandon Marsh.”