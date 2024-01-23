Pirates Retool Bullpen With $10.5 Million 7-Time All-Star

On January 20, Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey his expectations for 2024 included “contention throughout the season.” Just two days later, the team started putting their money where their mouth is, signing seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Pirates will be the sixth team of Chapman’s career, with the 35-year-old having played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers since his MLB debut in 2010. The left-hander signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Royals last offseason, but was traded to the Rangers on June 30, 2023, in one of the first moves of the trade deadline.

Free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman in agreement with Pirates on a one-year, $10.5M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. On it: @francysromeroFR, @Joelsherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 23, 2024

In 2023, Chapman went 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 58.1 innings split between the Royals and Rangers. He pitched 8 innings during the Rangers’ postseason campaign, posting a 2.25 ERA with 6 strikeouts to help the team take home the first World Series title in franchise history.

Going into his 14th MLB season, Chapman’s fastball still averages 99.5 mph (99th percentile), but his walk rate has been above 14.5 percent in each of the last three seasons. Still, Chapman is likely to slot into the Pirates’ bullpen as a reliable high-leverage arm, joining two-time All-Star closer David Bednar.

Inside Aroldis Chapman’s Deal With the Pirates

On January 22, Chapman agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Pirates, according to Rosenthal. The team is yet to confirm the signing, which is expected to become official once Chapman passes a physical.

All-Star closer David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman will be powerful 1-2 punch for the Pirates bullpen. https://t.co/WF8cntcP8S — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 23, 2024

Contention Plans in Pittsburgh

The Pirates ended the 2023 season fourth in the NL Central with a record of 76-86. It was the team’s fifth consecutive losing season, having finished 62-100 in 2022, 61-101 in 2021, 19-41 in 2020, and 69-93 in 2019.

In 2023, Pittsburgh’s bullpen posted a 4.27 ERA, ranking them 19th in MLB.