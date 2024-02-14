Pittsburgh Pirates bolster catching depth with Yasmani Grandal signing

T

he Pittsburgh Pirates added another veteran piece to the mix on February 11 in the form of Yasmani Grandal. The Pirates and Grandal agreed on a one-year deal worth $ 2.5 million, according to Fansided’s Robert Murray. While Henry Davis is still expected to get most of the action behind the plate, he now has someone to learn from in Grandal.

In 118 games for the White Sox last year, Grandal posted a .234 batting average and drove in 33 runs. He also showed that he still had some power left, as 20 of his 85 hits went for extra bases.

While the Havana, Cuba native has struggled the last two years, he will serve as a mentor to Henry Davis. The former first-overall pick is expected to see more time behind the plate this season.

Grandal’s Impressive Resume

During the first ten years of his career, Grandal was one of the best catchers in baseball. From 2012-2021, he posted an.807 OPS and hit 172 home runs. He also impressed behind the plate, recording 74 Defensive Runs Saved. The only catchers ranked ahead of him were Buster Posey, Yadier Molina, and Roberto Pérez, according to MLB.com.

Additionally, Grandal reached the 20-home run mark five times in that span. He was also an NL-All-Star in 2015 and 2019. The Pirates are hoping that he can rediscover some of his old form.

H0w Yasmani Grandal Fits Into the Roster

While the Pirates did not enter the offseason needing a catcher, their depth has been tested. Prospect Endy Rodríguez is out for the 2024 campaign following Tommy John surgery. That left Henry Davis and Jason Delay as the top internal options. While Davis was drafted as a catcher, he spent most of his time in the majors last year in the outfield.

Despite his drop in production, Grandal has a track record of success that Davis can lean on. Last year, Davis caught just two innings behind the plate. Davis has only started 92 games as a catcher in his professional career, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Grandal’s dip in Production

After an impressive start to his career, Grandal has not been the same player of late. Over the last two years, he has posted a slash line of .219/.305/.306. During that stretch he only hit 13 home runs in 781 plate appearances.

Additionally, Grandal struggled defensively. He only caught runners stealing 15 percent of the time last year, the third lowest total of his career. As a result his career with the White Sox came to a disappointing end.

How Grandal Brings Value

Due to the presence of Davis, the Pirates don’t need Grandal to be an All-Star to be a valuable piece. As long as he bounces back in some form, the Pirates will be happy with their investment. He can also play first base, giving the Pirates another way to get his bat back in the lineup.

Regardless of his numbers, how Grandal helps Davis will be closely watched. The Louisville product has a chance to show that he can handle the workload of an MLB catcher. With Grandal on board, the Pirates catching duo could be fun to watch.