MLB Power Rankings 2024: Dodgers On Top After Billion-Dollar Winter

Almost all MLB spring training camps are now open, and with Opening Day just over six weeks away on March 28, teams are starting to give a glimpse of exactly how they’ll be putting together their rosters to contend this season.

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ billion-dollar offseason pay off for them? Can the Atlanta Braves go all the way after two consecutive seasons of early postseason exists? Will new ownership mean big spending before the playoffs for the Baltimore Orioles?

There are a range of top free agents yet to be signed to teams, including slugger Cody Bellinger and starter Blake Snell, meaning some clubs’ rosters could still have a major boost coming their way in the next few weeks. While some teams already appear set up for success in 2024, others will need to move quickly to fill gaps before Opening Day if they want a chance at World Series contention.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

It started with a 10-year, $700 million deal with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Then came a five-year, $136.5 million extension for Tyler Glasnow, and a 12-year, $325 million contract for Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A one-year, $23.5 million contract with Teoscar Hernández was next, followed by a one-year, $7 million deal for lefty James Paxton, and most recently, Clayton Kershaw was re-signed on a one-year, $10 million contract.

There’s no denying it — this offseason has been an extremely expensive one for the Dodgers.

With well over a billion dollars spent on payroll this winter, if the team can live up to even half the hype surrounding them going into 2024, it seems World Series contention is almost inevitable — but as many teams in professional sports history will tell you, spending big definitely doesn’t guarantee success (just ask the 2023 New York Mets).

Still, the Dodgers have made intelligent and well-planned moves this winter, effectively overhauling their starting rotation and adding top players to bolster their batting lineup. With Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and a slew of other stars returning in 2024, Los Angeles’ roster is brimming with talent, making the Dodgers an obvious team to watch this season.

2. Atlanta Braves

The Braves would’ve been forgiven for having a quiet offseason, especially considering almost all of their star players from 2023 will be returning this season. Instead, the acquired ace Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox and left fielder Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners.

The Braves’ decision to bolster their already stacked lineup isn’t entirely surprising, though. After two consecutive seasons ending in disappointing playoff exits, the team is ready to go all the way and take home their second World Series title in four years.

During the 2023 regular season, the Braves smashed 307 home runs to tie the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the most ever in a single season. Let’s see if they can back it up in 2024.

3. Baltimore Orioles

On February 1, the Orioles acquired ace Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and with the 29-year-old on their roster, the team has the veteran arm it needed to complete one of the strongest starting rotations in MLB. With the promise of financial backing from new ownership and a chip on their shoulder from an early playoff exit in 2023, the Orioles are a team to watch this season.

Since 1993, the Angelos family have been the controlling owner of the Orioles, but in January, they agreed to sell controlling interest of the team to a group led by billionaire private equity investor David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the deal should be approved by the All-Star Break, meaning the Orioles’ infamously frugal payroll could get an impressive boost right before the trade deadline.

Regardless, the Orioles already have a fierce lineup, and after winning an incredible 101 games in 2023, the team is arguably even better than it was last season.

MLB Power Rankings: The Full List

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Atlanta Braves

3. Baltimore Orioles

4. Texas Rangers

5. Houston Astros

6. Tampa Bay Rays

7. Philadelphia Phillies

8. New York Yankees

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

10. Minnesota Twins

11. Seattle Mariners

12. Toronto Blue Jays

13. Chicago Cubs

14. San Diego Padres

15. Cincinnati Reds

16. New York Mets

17. St. Louis Cardinals

18. Boston Red Sox

19. Milwaukee Brewers

20. San Francisco Giants

21. Miami Marlins

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

23. Detroit Tigers

24. Cleveland Guardians

25. Los Angeles Angels

26. Washington Nationals

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Kansas City Royals

29. Colorado Rockies

30. Oakland Athletics