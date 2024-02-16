Padres’ SS Ha-Seong Kim ‘Drawing Strong Interest’ In Trade Talks

The 2023 season didn’t go how the San Diego Padres had hoped, but one player who still managed to shine was shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. A fan favorite, Kim’s name has effectively become synonymous with San Diego during his time there, but with free agency looming after 2024, the star is “drawing strong interest” from other teams in trade discussions, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

In 2023 with the Padres, Kim slashed .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, and a 4.4 fWAR, marking the best stats of his three-season MLB career. His defensive performance earned him his first Gold Glove, making Kim the first Asian-born infielder to win the award.

The San Diego Padres still have wiggle room in their budget to add more pieces, and they continue to be in active trade discussions, GM A.J. Preller says.

Despite the interest from other teams, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller isn’t going to trade Kim away lightly, suggesting the team will likely keep him into the 2024 season.

“We value him a ton,” Preller told Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “He was arguably as important as any player for us on the field last year; he played great. … I think we’re excited to have him here. And I think he understands the value he brings to us and what we think about him, and I think he’s ready to have a big year, honestly.”

Will the Padres Trade Kim?

After multiple seasons of exorbitant spending in a so-far-unsuccessful attempt to bring home the franchise’s first World Series title, the Padres have taken a much more conservative approach to payroll this winter. In December 2023, the Padres received $39.7 million luxury tax bill for their $255 million payroll last season, and considering the lack of success it brought them, they’re unlikely to return to such huge spending any time soon.

Kim is owed a salary of just $8 million this year, and considering his impressive performance over the last two seasons, he’s almost definitely going to turn down his contract’s $10 million mutual option for 2025. On February 15, Lin predicted a contract extension for Kim would see the Padres having to spend upwards of $100 million, and considering how many other gaping holes the team has in their roster, they may have trouble finding flexibility under their new frugal spending plan.

Potential Trade Destinations For Kim

Kim definitely seems to be on upward trajectory in his career, and between that and his bargain $8 million salary in 2024, it’s no wonder there’s a lot of teams interested in acquiring the 28-year-old.

One of the most obvious fits for Kim is the Toronto Blue Jays, who could use an upgrade in their infield, especially since they fancy themselves contenders this season. A trade package including outfielder Daulton Varsho would likely get the Padres’ attention, though at least one other player would also have to be added to get Kim in return.

The St. Louis Cardinals are another team that could be a good match, especially since they have a range of outfielders and relievers that could be put together in a trade package to fill holes in the Padres’ roster.

While Preller has implied a trade isn’t likely to happen before Opening Day, the Padres are almost certain to seriously consider a move at the deadline, or risk Kim walking away at the end of 2024 with nothing in return. In the meantime, Kim is keeping his attention firmly on getting ready for 2024.

“I can only control what’s within my control,” Kim told Lin through interpreter David Lee. “Being traded is something done with upper management. So, all my focus right now is just to focus on getting in shape for the season and putting the best foot forward for the season.”