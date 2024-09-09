Giants Predicted to ‘Move on’ From $62 Million 2-Time Cy Young Award Winner

Last winter, the San Francisco Giants took a couple of late-offseason swings to bolster their roster by signing third baseman Matt Chapman and starting pitcher Blake Snell to short-term deals. Those moves haven’t led to much on-field success in 2024, but how could they factor into the 2025 roster?

Chapman won’t test free agency again this winter. He recently signed a six-year, $151 million extension to stay in San Francisco. As for Snell, the Scott Boras client will likely opt out of his two-year, $62 million deal and re-enter the open market.

Should San Francisco try re-signing the two-time Cy Young Award winner? Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter is predicting the Giants will “move on” from the southpaw this winter.

“In 10 starts since finally getting healthy, he has a 1.30 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 62.1 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .117 average,” he said. “After last offseason’s debacle, he should be more motivated to take the first good long-term offer that comes along this winter, and that could make it difficult for the Giants to retain him.”

What Could Blake Snell Be Looking for in His Next Contract?

On the heels of winning his second Cy Young Award in 2023, Snell’s camp wanted a big free-agent contract. Boras’ reported asking price was about nine years and $270 million. An offer nearing that guarantee never came, which led to him signing with San Francisco.

It was looking like Snell might’ve had to opt into his $30 million salary for 2025 after his first six starts. He struggled to a 9.51 ERA before heading to the injured list. But outside of a one-inning outing on September 5, the left-hander has returned to his dominant self. He’s posted a 9-2 record over his last 11 starts. It’s included a 1.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.

If he does re-enter free agency, what kind of contract could he be looking for? Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors provided thoughts on the situation.

“Snell recently refuted (X link via Foul Territory) a report that the Yankees had offered him a six-year, $150MM deal last winter. It’s not clear what kind of money was on the table, but it wasn’t sufficient for Snell and his camp at the Boras Corporation to consider it preferable to the two-year guarantee that he ultimately signed with the Giants,” they said. “He’ll try again without being tied to draft compensation and could take aim at a deal in the $150-200MM range.”

Potential Landing Spots if the Giants Don’t Pursue Blake Snell

As it currently stands, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves appear to be two of the best free-agent starting pitchers this winter. If Snell opts out, he’ll certainly join this group. If the Giants aren’t involved, which other teams could make sense?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked Snell’s potential landing spots on August 20 as rumors about his immediate future began to swirl. He ranked the Giants fifth out of 10 teams. The others ahead of San Francisco include the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A team that might be a dark horse that Rymer didn’t mention, though, is the Seattle Mariners. Snell grew up in Seattle, and a rival executive told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman back on March 7 that “He wants to be there.”

It’ll be interesting to see where Snell ends up if he becomes a free agent again. He waited until March 18 to sign with the Giants last offseason. One would assume the hurler wants to find his next home much quicker this time around.