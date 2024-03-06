MLB Insider Connects Giants to Blake Snell Sweepstakes

The San Francisco Giants are viewed as a possible landing spot for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, according to MLB insider John Heyman. Blake Snell won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award as a member of the San Diego Padres.

“The Giants have kind of said that they doubt that they will sign one of the big pitchers,” said Heyman on MLB Network on March 6. “Of course, about a week ago, they were doubtful they would sign any of the big free agents and they did sign Matt Chapman.”

The Giants will not be the only team in play for Snell, but the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner would be a huge boost to any starting rotation.

Snell Could Significantly Improve the Giants’ Rotation

Snell dominated on the mound in 2023 with a 2.29 ERA. He made 32 starts for the Padres en route to his second Cy Young Award. Snell signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 before being traded to the Padres.

The Giants starting rotation is currently led by Logan Webb. Webb made 33 starts in 2023 with a 3.25 ERA. Webb led the major leagues in innings pitched so the Giants have no problem riding his arm at the top of their rotation. However, adding a pitcher of Snell’s caliber this close to Opening Day would be a significant addition.

Snell and Webb could be one of the best starting pitcher duos in the National League. The Giants would also have Jordan Hicks as a solid third man in the rotation. Hicks signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, according to ESPN. Hicks started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.

Snell’s Free Agent Market

A pitcher of Snell’s caliber being available so close to Opening Day is rare. The Giants are not the only team that could be in play for Snell as the Yankees have also had talks with him, according to Heyman.

“They’ve been in discussion as recently as a week ago, but right now it doesn’t feel like it’s close with anybody,” Heyman said of the Yankees and Snell.

Blake Snell is looking for a long-term deal, but this close to opening day the chances of that are looking less likely. Snell is one of the best pitchers in the league and is looking for a contract that reflects that.

“I’m sure that there are teams right now thinking that they can get him at an extreme bargain, so I would not be shocked if there were teams that would be trying a one-year offer,” said Heyman. “I think it’s kind of shown that they’re willing to do, and they’ve told the Yankees, and I’m sure other teams, that they’re willing to do a three-year offer with the two opt-outs just like Chapman and Bellinger got. That would be something I think they would consider and I think that’s probably a likelihood now.”

According to Heyman Snell is unlikely to sign a straight-up one-year deal. This makes the market for him a little bit tougher as many teams likely won’t offer longer deals at this point. A deal like Chapman or Bellinger would allow Snell to try free agency again after the 2024 season should he choose to.