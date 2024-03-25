Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends SF Giants $19 Million Slugger With 30-HR Power

The San Francisco Giants did a ton of work to their roster this offseason. While Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler should provide an offensive boost, manager Bob Melvin’s club could still use more power. Might first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays be a viable midseason trade target?

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Guerrero landing by the Bay as one of his predictions for the 2024 season. This was just part of the chaos he’s predicting for the July 30 trade deadline. “The July 30 trade deadline is wild and crazy as first basemen dominate the news: The Mets trade Pete Alonso to the Cubs, the Cardinals trade Paul Goldschmidt to the Astros (Houston upgrades from a declining José Abreu) and the Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (and his additional year of team control) to the Giants,” he said on March 25.

Guerrero suited up for 150-plus games for the third year in a row in 2023. He hit .264/.345/.444 with 26 home runs and 94 RBI in 682 plate appearances. This was also the third straight season his power numbers have gotten worse after a breakout 2021 campaign. He hit 48 homers with 111 RBI during that season. It was followed up with 32 homers and 97 RBI in 2022 before his 2023 production.

Guerrero Would Further Transform the Giants’ Lineup

While Vlad Jr.’s numbers have consistently decreased in recent years, 2024 will be just his age-25 campaign. The biggest difference between him and Alonso or Goldschmidt potentially switching teams is he’s the only one under contract beyond 2024. Guerrero is set to make $19.9 million this year. He’s currently scheduled to reach free agency after 2025.

Acquiring the right-handed slugger would obviously be a big deal for the 2024 Giants. However, it’d also make a lot of sense to stabilize the 2025 club. While Lee and Soler will still be in San Francisco, Chapman plans on exercising his opt-out clause to re-enter free agency next winter. So, having an expected run producer in the middle of the lineup for more than a half-season would be huge for San Francisco. Even if it means the price to pay in a potential trade could be higher.

Will the Blue Jays End up Being 2024 Trade Deadline Sellers?

Seeing a prediction that has the Blue Jays trading Guerrero might be shocking. Especially since it’s not even Opening Day yet. Toronto has been to the postseason three times since 2020 and pursued Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto this past offseason in hopes of getting over the hump in 2024. However, this prediction from Bowden is likely tied to another one he made in the same article.

“Toronto’s John Schneider becomes the first manager fired this season as the Blue Jays once again underachieve,” he also predicted. “He’s replaced by Don Mattingly, the current bench coach, on an interim basis.”

Not being close enough to postseason contention by the summer could convince the front office to make a move. If Guerrero bounces back and has a solid year at the plate, he could become a prime trade candidate. FanGraphs’ ZiPS projections are predicting a .278/.357/.492 triple slash with 31 homers, 100 RBI and 89 runs scored across 659 plate appearances this year.