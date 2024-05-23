Mariners Trade Proposal Sends $19 Million Slugger to Seattle in 2-Player Swap

The Toronto Blue Jays entered 2024 with postseason aspirations. Unfortunately, the regular season hasn’t gotten off to a good start. Toronto is now rumored to be shopping first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette. Could Vlad Jr. get sent to a team like the Seattle Mariners before the trade deadline?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked 10 potential landing spots for the right-handed slugger as trade rumors continue swirling around him. At the very top of his list is the Mariners. Here is the trade proposal he cooked up:

Mariners receive: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays receive: outfield prospect Lazaro Montes and cash

Montes is 19 years old and in Single-A, but MLB.com has him ranked as Seattle’s fourth-best prospect in 2024.

“With his OPS now at .692 dating back to the 2022 All-Star break, Ty France is steadily wearing out his welcome at first base,” Rymer explained. “Mitch Garver is still new at DH, but nonetheless also testing Seattle’s patience with a .625 OPS.

“That makes two potential fits for Guerrero in Seattle, and let’s not overlook that the Mariners need his bat-to-ball skill just as much as his power. They’re striking out at a 27.9 percent clip, whereas he’s only at 19.4 percent.”

Could a Change of Scenery Wake up Guerrero’s Bat?

Entering action on May 22, the Blue Jays owned a 21-26 record. That has them in last place and 10.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East. This isn’t the start the organization was hoping for, especially after reaching the postseason three times in the last four years.

Guerrero is also still looking to catch fire at the plate. His first 206 plate appearances have resulted in a .279/.374/.385 line. It’s been accompanied by 11 extra-base hits (seven doubles and four home runs), 21 RBI and 19 runs scored. It looks like a worrisome trend for the 25-year-old slugger since his breakout 2021 performance has a chance of continuing this year.

Vlad Jr. slashed .311/.401/.601 with 48 homers, 111 RBI and 123 runs scored through 698 plate appearances during that campaign. This resulted in an All-Star Game selection, a Silver Slugger Award and a second-place finish in AL MVP Award voting.

But since then, his power numbers and overall offensive production have consistently decreased. He hit 32 homers with 97 RBI in 2022 and followed that up with 26 homers and 94 RBI in 2023.

Sometimes a change of scenery is helpful for a player to reach levels of production they haven’t seen in a while. Landing in Seattle with the first-place Mariners looking to return to the postseason could do just that.

Guerrero Wouldn’t Solely Be a Rental for the Mariners

After beating the Blue Jays in arbitration this past winter, Guerrero is earning $19.9 million this season, per Spotrac. That’s not an insignificant amount of money, but it’s a salary the Mariners could easily handle. Their $139 million payroll ranks 17th in baseball.

Potentially acquiring Guerrero could help Seattle’s struggling offense this year while also having implications for next season. The right-handed hitter isn’t due to hit free agency until after 2025.

So, while it’s never fun to give up top prospects in trades, it would hypothetically help the Mariners strengthen their chances of returning to October. After getting a taste of the postseason again in 2022 following a 21-year drought and missing out in 2023, the sense of urgency to return this season is likely high throughout the organization.